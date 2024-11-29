Crocs recently opened its 100th store in the GCC. What does this milestone mean for the brand globally?

It’s a big milestone for us, and for our partnership with Apparel Group. The GCC is a key part of our international growth plan, and its importance to our global influence and brand relevance is really significant.

With the opening of new stores, Apparel Group has shown a deep understanding of regional tastes. How has Crocs adapted its product and marketing strategies to resonate with local consumers in the Gulf?

We have an iconic product that’s globally loved — the classic clog. The way we bring it to life across the world and make it relevant to the GCC is through local personalisation, especially through our jibbitz charms. For instance, we offer exclusive charms in the GCC region. We also work on local brand partnerships and with influencers to help us connect with consumers here. Apparel Group does a fantastic job of providing us with local consumer insights to adapt that personalisation directly for the region.

Crocs has introduced culturally relevant products, like the Arabic jibbitz and Ramadan-focused collections. How important is it for global brands like Crocs to maintain cultural relevance, and what challenges come with tailoring your offerings for different regions?

For us, it’s essential to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes, while also bringing personalisation to life. That’s what our brand stands for. The classic clog serves as a blank canvas for that. By offering local jibbitz, we create a consumer connection that’s really important for the market. It’s also vital to stay relevant through local partnerships and influencers.

What has been the most impactful aspect of Crocs’ partnership with Apparel Group?