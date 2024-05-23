The skilled cardiology team at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, renowned for its unwavering commitment to providing optimal care for high-risk cardiac patients, has achieved a significant milestone in cardiac intervention. Last month, Dr Mohamed Shehata, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, successfully treated a high-risk female Indian patient, Kasthuri Damodaran Manickam, who presented at the hospital with acute myocardial infarction.

Manickam, with a known history of ischemic heart disease and a previous coronary angioplasty 12 years prior, was admitted following complaints of acute chest pain. Coronary angiography revealed the presence of an almost completely blocked right coronary artery with extensive calcification. Calcification is deposition of calcium in blood vessel walls that happens with severe long lasting atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis (thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery), results from uncontrolled risk factors such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Calcified coronary arteries pose a formidable challenge to interventional cardiologists due to the resistance of calcium deposits to conventional intervention equipment used during procedures.