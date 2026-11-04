Xpressions Style marks 28 years of retail legacy in UAE with grand anniversary sale

Celebrating decades of customer trust, evolving fashion and memorable shopping experiences
Dubai: Xpressions Style, one of the UAE's established lifestyle and beauty retail brands, proudly celebrates its 28th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of serving customers across the Emirates.
Founded in 1998, Xpressions has grown alongside the UAE's dynamic retail landscape, building a reputation for offering authentic international brands, quality products and accessible prices. Over the years, the brand has become a familiar shopping destination for customers seeking perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, watches, handbags and fashion accessories.
What began as a retail journey in 1998 has evolved into a brand built on long-standing customer relationships, product authenticity and a commitment to delivering value.
Throughout its 28-year journey, Xpressions has witnessed significant changes in consumer behaviour, fashion preferences and the retail industry itself. From traditional in-store shopping to today's digitally connected retail experience, the brand has continued adapting to meet the expectations of modern customers while staying true to its founding values.
Reflecting on the company's remarkable journey, Prakash Bambani, Chief Operating Officer of Xpressions Style, shared: "Being part of Xpressions' journey over the years has been an incredibly rewarding experience. When I look back at how far we have come since 1998, what makes me most proud is not just the growth of the business, but the trust and relationships we have built with our customers.
Retail has changed tremendously over the last 28 years. Customer expectations have evolved, trends have changed, and technology has transformed the way people shop. But one thing has remained constant at Xpressions — our commitment to offering genuine products, exceptional value and a shopping experience that makes customers want to return.
For us, Xpressions is more than a retail business. It represents years of dedication, teamwork and the loyalty of customers who have supported us throughout this journey. As we celebrate our 28th anniversary, I feel immense gratitude towards everyone who has been part of our story. We look forward to continuing this legacy and creating many more milestones in the years ahead."
To commemorate this special milestone, Xpressions has launched its 28th Anniversary Mega Sale, giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exceptional savings across its extensive product categories.
Running from 30 October to 8 November 2026, the anniversary celebration brings special offers across perfumes, makeup, skincare, watches, handbags and fashion accessories.
Customers can enjoy 28% OFF on regularly priced products and an additional 28% OFF on already-discounted merchandise, with selected products offering discounts ranging from 25% to 70% before the additional anniversary discount, where applicable.
The anniversary promotion is available online at www.xpressions.ae and at participating Xpressions Style stores across the UAE, subject to applicable promotional dates and terms.
The campaign celebrates not only the company's milestone but also its appreciation for the customers who have supported the brand for nearly three decades.
As the UAE retail sector continues to evolve, Xpressions remains focused on strengthening its omnichannel shopping experience, expanding digital accessibility and building closer customer relationships.
With its growing e-commerce presence, customer loyalty initiatives and digital engagement platforms, the brand is working to combine the convenience of modern retail with the personalised shopping experience that has defined its journey.
Xpressions continues to focus on making international beauty, fragrance and lifestyle brands accessible to customers across the UAE while maintaining its commitment to authenticity, choice and value.
The 28th anniversary represents more than a milestone for Xpressions. It is a celebration of the people, partnerships and customer relationships that have shaped the company since 1998.
As the brand looks to the future, its focus remains on strengthening customer trust, embracing innovation and delivering memorable shopping experiences.
28 Years of Trust. 28 Years of Style. One Remarkable Journey.