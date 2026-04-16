GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN Focus /
Company News

Thumbay University Hospital launches Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences

Launch marks significant advancement in specialised healthcare in Thumbay Group ecosystem

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Thumbay University Hospital launches Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences

Thumbay University Hospital today officially inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences — a dedicated center for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex disorders of the brain, spine, and nervous system. The launch marks a significant advancement in specialized healthcare within the Thumbay Group ecosystem and strengthens the hospital's position as one of the region's leading academic medical centers.

The inauguration was presided over by Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, in the presence of senior healthcare leaders and dignitaries from across the Thumbay network. Chief Guest Dr. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Consultant Chief Neurosurgeon and Chairman of the ArabSpine Course Diploma and Dubai International Spine Conference (DISC), honored the occasion with his presence.

“Neurological disorders require precision, speed, and multidisciplinary expertise. With this institute, we are bringing together all of that under one roof — supported by technology, skilled specialists, and a patient-first approach. This is a major step in enhancing the quality of neuroscience care not just in the UAE, but across the region.”
Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group

What the institute offers

The Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences is built around a multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, Interventional Radiologist, neurotechnicians, and rehabilitation specialists. Neurology services cover conditions including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, migraines, neuropathy, vertigo, and sleep disorders — supported by advanced diagnostics like EEG, EMG, nerve conduction studies, and neuro-imaging.

On the surgical side, the institute handles complex brain, spine, and nerve conditions using microsurgical and minimally invasive techniques. These include brain tumors, vascular abnormalities, traumatic brain injuries, spinal disorders, and pediatric neurological conditions. Procedures such as cranioplasty, hydrocephalus management, and advanced spinal fixation are performed with precision using neuronavigation technology and intraoperative neuro-monitoring.

Technology-driven rehabilitation

What genuinely sets this institute apart is the integration of advanced neuro-rehabilitation with technology-driven therapies. Patients have access to robotic rehabilitation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, gait and motion analysis, EMG-based functional assessments, and Ekso Bionics exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation. The goal is straightforward: restore mobility, independence, and quality of life.

The institute follows a structured care pathway where neurologists manage non-surgical conditions and neurosurgeons take over when intervention is required. Patients receive the right care, at the right time, without navigating unnecessary complexity.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Limitless to spotlight voices driving resilience

Limitless to spotlight voices driving resilience

1h ago4m read
Primark opens second Dubai store at City Centre Mirdif

Primark opens second Dubai store at City Centre Mirdif

2h ago2m read
Since opening in 1999, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has stood as an architectural and cultural icon of modern luxury.

Why Dubai’s Burj Al Arab is getting its first facelift

3m read
Smoke clouds erupt during an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. The Hezbollah militia, an Iran-backed proxy, has rejected the US-brokered ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon and says it will "not accept any deal" emerging from them.

Hezbollah rejects Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks

2m read