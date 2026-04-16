Thumbay University Hospital launches Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences

Launch marks significant advancement in specialised healthcare in Thumbay Group ecosystem
Thumbay University Hospital today officially inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences — a dedicated center for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex disorders of the brain, spine, and nervous system. The launch marks a significant advancement in specialized healthcare within the Thumbay Group ecosystem and strengthens the hospital's position as one of the region's leading academic medical centers.
The inauguration was presided over by Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, in the presence of senior healthcare leaders and dignitaries from across the Thumbay network. Chief Guest Dr. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Consultant Chief Neurosurgeon and Chairman of the ArabSpine Course Diploma and Dubai International Spine Conference (DISC), honored the occasion with his presence.
“Neurological disorders require precision, speed, and multidisciplinary expertise. With this institute, we are bringing together all of that under one roof — supported by technology, skilled specialists, and a patient-first approach. This is a major step in enhancing the quality of neuroscience care not just in the UAE, but across the region.”Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group
The Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences is built around a multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, Interventional Radiologist, neurotechnicians, and rehabilitation specialists. Neurology services cover conditions including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, migraines, neuropathy, vertigo, and sleep disorders — supported by advanced diagnostics like EEG, EMG, nerve conduction studies, and neuro-imaging.
On the surgical side, the institute handles complex brain, spine, and nerve conditions using microsurgical and minimally invasive techniques. These include brain tumors, vascular abnormalities, traumatic brain injuries, spinal disorders, and pediatric neurological conditions. Procedures such as cranioplasty, hydrocephalus management, and advanced spinal fixation are performed with precision using neuronavigation technology and intraoperative neuro-monitoring.
What genuinely sets this institute apart is the integration of advanced neuro-rehabilitation with technology-driven therapies. Patients have access to robotic rehabilitation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, gait and motion analysis, EMG-based functional assessments, and Ekso Bionics exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation. The goal is straightforward: restore mobility, independence, and quality of life.
The institute follows a structured care pathway where neurologists manage non-surgical conditions and neurosurgeons take over when intervention is required. Patients receive the right care, at the right time, without navigating unnecessary complexity.