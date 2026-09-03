The long game: How Thierry Sabbagh built a career, and a brand, to last

Sabbagh sat down with Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD, on “Built to Last”, TBWA\RAAD’s new leadership podcast, filmed at the AWR Automotive showroom, the brand’s exclusive distributor in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. What emerged over 31 minutes was less an interview and more a genuine conversation between two people who have spent decades thinking seriously about what it takes to build something in this part of the world that actually endures.