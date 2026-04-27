Pantheon Development relocates to new, expanded headquarters in Business Bay

Pantheon marks new growth phase with state‑of‑the‑art office in exclusive Bay Gate Tower
Pantheon Development has announced the relocation of its headquarters to a new, expanded office in Bay Gate Tower – marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and strategic evolution.
The move places the developer at the centre of Dubai’s thriving commercial landscape and reflects its ambition to remain closely connected to the city’s fast‑growing real estate and business community.
The decision to shift to Business Bay aligns with Pantheon Development’s vision to enhance accessibility and streamline engagement with partners, investors, and clients. The new office occupies a full floor within Bay Gate Tower and offers sweeping 360‑degree views of Dubai’s skyline – a fitting representation of the brand’s forward‑looking outlook.
“Our move to Bay Gate Tower reflects the evolution of Pantheon Development as we continue to scale and expand our footprint across the UAE,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder, Pantheon Development.
“It was essential to position ourselves at the heart of Dubai’s business hub, and this new space gives us the room, the environment, and the energy to collaborate more effectively with our partners and clients, while offering our team an inspiring place to innovate and grow. The full-floor layout and 360-degree views mirror our ambition: expansive, forward‑looking, and built for the future.”
Designed to support a modern and collaborative work culture, the new office introduces an environment equipped with advanced technology, enhanced meeting and presentation areas, and dedicated zones that elevate the client experience.
The upgraded setting will allow for greater innovation, efficiency, and synergy across teams, while providing a workspace that reflects the brand’s emphasis on contemporary design and thoughtful functionality.