Mada Media reinforces role in developing Dubai’s out-of-home advertising sector

Digital transformation gains momentum as 80 firms bid for 683 advertising assets
Dubai Media Office: Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing, and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, has announced a strong performance during the first half of 2026, with the total value of signed contracts reaching approximately Dh1.5 billion and covering 683 advertising assets.
The results reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its role in developing an innovative and sustainable OOH advertising sector, in line with its vision and the objectives of its updated strategy, while creating shared value for all stakeholders.
The first half of the year witnessed growing investment activity, with 80 local and regional advertising companies participating in tenders launched by the company, covering 683 digital and non-digital advertising assets.
The results achieved reflect the strength and attractiveness of Dubai’s out-of-home advertising sector and investors’ and companies’ confidence in its resilience. The next phase will see the continued development of an integrated model that keeps pace with Dubai’s urban and economic development and enhances the integration of advertising with the Emirate’s visual identity and urban landscape.Matar Al Tayer, Chairman of Mada Media
The tenders also included agreements to convert a significant proportion of existing assets into digital assets using the latest technologies in advertising displays and in line with the highest internationally recognised safety standards.
These efforts are aligned with the company’s strategic objectives and its efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the sector, attract new investor segments, and maintain business growth and continuity, further enhancing the attractiveness of Dubai’s OOH advertising market and supporting its sustainable growth.
Going into details, the advertising assets tendered included 27 digital Unipoles, 20 Bridge Banners, comprising six digital and 14 static assets, four static Hoardings, as well as a number of advertising displays on lighting poles and flags. These assets are distributed across key areas of the emirate and major high-traffic roads, enhancing the diversity of investment opportunities and meeting the needs of different investor segments.
In addition, 18 emerging national advertising companies participated in the exclusive tender launched by Mada Media for the first time for emerging national companies that are members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME). The initiative aims to strengthen their presence and competitiveness, ensure that they secure a share of the returns generated by the OOH advertising market, and support their growth and sustainability in a manner that contributes positively to the growth of the local economy and aligns with the emirate’s efforts in this area.
Our efforts are focused on supporting digital transformation across the sector and enabling global companies to expand their businesses in the local market.Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media
These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to providing and creating more investment opportunities through processes governed by the highest standards of integrity and transparency, enabling all companies operating in the sector, across different categories, to benefit from its investment returns. This supports Dubai’s vision of driving economic growth and ensuring the ability to achieve the best financial outcomes across all sectors.
The investment opportunities launched by the company during the first half of 2026, together with the signing of two naming rights agreements for stations on Dubai Metro Red Line, one of the most prominent investment products overseen by the company and one that has attracted significant interest and demand from local, regional, and global brands, reflect its commitment to implementing its plans to develop the emirate’s OOH advertising ecosystem, enhance the efficiency of advertising assets, expand its investment portfolio, and accelerate digital transformation. These efforts contribute to supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Two new agreements have been signed, one with a local brand and, for the first time, one with one of the world’s leading global brands, with further details to be announced soon.
Matar Al Tayer, Chairman of Mada Media, affirmed that the results achieved by Mada Media reflect the strength and attractiveness of Dubai’s OOH advertising sector and the growing confidence it enjoys among local and regional investors and companies. He noted that this confidence benefits from the emirate’s competitive economic environment and the flexible, investment- and innovation-friendly legislative and regulatory framework it provides, in line with the vision and directives of the leadership to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business, investment, and the new economy.
Al Tayer said: “The participation of 80 local and regional advertising companies in the tenders launched by the company is an indication of the expanding investor base and strong demand for the investment opportunities offered by the sector. It also confirms the success of the approach adopted by Mada Media in managing and developing the OOH advertising ecosystem based on principles that balance enhancing the economic viability of assets, providing high-quality opportunities for the private sector, and elevating the quality of Dubai’s urban landscape.”
Al Tayer explained that the next phase will witness the continued development of an integrated model for the OOH advertising sector, based on deploying modern technologies, accelerating the transition towards digital advertising assets, and adopting innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing asset efficiency and investment value. This will be achieved while maintaining the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and quality, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and economic development and enhancing the integration of OOH advertising with the Emirate’s visual identity and urban landscape.
He emphasised that the company’s updated strategy focuses on expanding the investment opportunity base, attracting new investor segments, diversifying advertising assets and solutions, and supporting the sustainable growth of the sector. It also includes exploring opportunities to leverage the expertise and model developed by the company and expand into new markets, thereby enhancing the company’s economic value and supporting its ambition to build a leading model for managing and developing the OOH advertising sector at both regional and global levels.
Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “The results achieved during the first half of 2026 confirm the company’s successful implementation of its plans to develop and support the growth of a more efficient and sustainable OOH advertising ecosystem. This is demonstrated by the strong interest from local and regional advertising companies in the diverse investment opportunities being offered, as well as the variety of advertising assets included in these tenders, which provided investors with opportunities to diversify and develop their investments by encouraging the digitalisation of a large number of these assets and promoting the use of the latest technologies and programmatic advertising, which will bring significant transformation to the OOH advertising market in the coming period.”
Al Sabahi added: “Our efforts are currently focused on supporting digital transformation across the sector by adopting the latest technologies in advertising screens, supporting its growth and business continuity by providing support and assistance to local companies and enabling global companies to expand their business networks in the local market. We are also expanding naming rights agreements for stations on the Green and Red Lines of Dubai Metro, which are overseen by Mada Media and represent some of the rarest and most important investment opportunities in the OOH advertising sector. These opportunities provide sustainable, long-term added value for investors and strengthen the position of both local and global brands within the emirate’s community.”
He added: “Since the company was established, we have focused on building a regulatory and operational ecosystem based on transparency, streamlined procedures, and enhanced efficiency in the management and operation of advertising assets. This approach seeks to balance support for investment with preserving the emirate’s visual identity and the quality of its urban landscape, in line with sustainable development objectives and Dubai’s vision for the future.”
As part of its commitment to supporting partners and investors, Mada Media introduced a range of initiatives during the first half of the year to reinforce its leadership role, enhance business resilience, support business continuity, and enable companies to grow, in line with Dubai’s economic approach of promoting efficiency, resilience, and sustainable growth.
These results reaffirm the continued progress in implementing the company’s corporate strategy, which aims to build an advanced OOH advertising ecosystem centred on innovation, digital transformation, expanded investment opportunities, and strengthened strategic partnerships.