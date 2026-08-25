Mada Media reinforces role in developing Dubai’s out-of-home advertising sector

The investment opportunities launched by the company during the first half of 2026, together with the signing of two naming rights agreements for stations on Dubai Metro Red Line, one of the most prominent investment products overseen by the company and one that has attracted significant interest and demand from local, regional, and global brands, reflect its commitment to implementing its plans to develop the emirate’s OOH advertising ecosystem, enhance the efficiency of advertising assets, expand its investment portfolio, and accelerate digital transformation. These efforts contribute to supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Two new agreements have been signed, one with a local brand and, for the first time, one with one of the world’s leading global brands, with further details to be announced soon.