Lacasa Living announces complete sell-out of Ola Residences

Lacasa Living announces the sell-out of Ola Residences at a total asset value of Dh200 million, marking a milestone in the company’s legacy. All 96 units on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah have now been secured by strategic investors, highlighting the project’s exceptional standing in the luxury real estate market. The announcement was celebrated with a gathering at the Lacasa Living Sales Center, as works on site progress as scheduled with handover set for Q1 of 2027.