GN Focus /
Company News

Lacasa Living announces complete sell-out of Ola Residences

All 96 units on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah have now been secured by investors

A GN Focus Report
Lacasa Living announces the sell-out of Ola Residences at a total asset value of Dh200 million, marking a milestone in the company’s legacy. All 96 units on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah have now been secured by strategic investors, highlighting the project’s exceptional standing in the luxury real estate market. The announcement was celebrated with a gathering at the Lacasa Living Sales Center, as works on site progress as scheduled with handover set for Q1 of 2027.

The celebration brought together industry leaders and top brokers, unfolding in a spirit of pride and gratitude. Welcoming the attendees, Lacasa Living CEO, Ahmad Jaber expressed his appreciation to the brokers whose determination turned vision into reality. His remarks set the tone for the event, one of recognition, teamwork, and shared triumph.

The gathering also welcomed representatives from OBG, including Craig English and Daniel Page, who commended the dedication that fueled the project’s success. Their words echoed the collective sentiment as it reflected persistence, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence.

The highlight of the event came as top performers were called to the stage, receiving awards amidst rounds of applause and smiling faces, symbols of perseverance and collective spirit that drove the project forward.

As for Ola Residences, its story is only beginning. With studios starting at AED 1.18 million and one-bedroom apartments from AED 2.07 million, the eight-story development offers a blend of modern luxury and refined living. Complemented by basement levels, a welcoming ground floor, and a rooftop retreat, it embodies sophistication paired with world-class amenities.

Closing the event, Ahmad Jaber once again extended his gratitude, leaving guests inspired. The celebration stood not only as a recognition of this remarkable achievement but also as a testament to vision realized, ambition fulfilled, and a new chapter in Lacasa Living’s journey of excellence.

