DDS partners with HSBC to accelerate digital direct debit adoption across UAE

Ummair Butt, Founder and CEO of DDS, added: “This partnership represents an important step towards the future of payments infrastructure in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. As open finance continues to evolve, businesses require modern, scalable payment rails that can support seamless recurring collections in a fully digital environment. Together with HSBC, we are accelerating the adoption of direct debit across both public and private sectors, enabling enterprises to modernise collections processes and adapt to a rapidly changing payments landscape. We believe direct debit, backed by UAE Central Bank infrastructure, will become a foundational component of the UAE’s future cashless digital economy.”