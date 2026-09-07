Bukhatir Group launches DIWAN - A private AI assistant live across all 16 companies on a fully sovereign stack, built by Magure

“The UAE has set out one of the boldest national AI ambitions in the world, and it will be realised by enterprises like Bukhatir Group organisations that treat AI as foundation, not fashion,” said Akhil Koka, CEO, Magure. “Bukhatir understood early what most enterprises learn the hard way: ungoverned AI is a liability, and rented AI is a ceiling. DIWAN is live today on a sovereign stack the Group fully owns, and behind it sits a platform that can carry AI into every corner of the business governed, auditable, and private by design. A year from now this won’t be one assistant; it will be AI woven into finance, operations, education and customer experience. That is the difference between adopting AI and becoming an AI-driven enterprise and it is exactly the future the UAE is building towards.”