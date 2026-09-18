Building Sustainability: The board that never felled a tree

PSB has already been specified across a string of major UAE developments. "We are currently working on the following projects," Traboulsi says, listing Dubai Creek Harbour phases 3, 4 and 5 by Emaar Properties, the Peninsula development at Business Bay by Select Group, and the Yas Acres development by Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi. The company has also completed the Kempinski Residences by Swiss Property Development in Dubai and is currently working on Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties and Shams Townhouses, part of the Town Square development by Nshama in Dubai.