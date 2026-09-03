BITS Pilani Dubai welcomes its 2026–27 batch

More than 60% of students joining the campus this year are from outside the UAE
BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus has welcomed its new students for the 2026–27 academic year, reflecting the increasingly international character of higher education in the UAE. More than 60% of students joining the campus this year are from outside the UAE, representing 13 nationalities, including India, Nigeria, Thailand, the United States and several Gulf countries including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
The campus has welcomed close to 1,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the new academic year, with students joining a broad portfolio spanning engineering, technology and business.
The latest intake comes as higher education across the UAE continues to expand. According to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), new enrolments grew by 13% year-on-year in 2024–25, marking the highest intake in a decade, while registrations in the past academic year reached their highest level in five years. With the UAE’s higher-education ecosystem continuing to expand in both institutions and programmes, the country is increasingly strengthening its position as a destination for students from the UAE and around the world.
Against this backdrop, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus’ new academic year spans a broad range of disciplines, with 15 first-degree programmes, four master’s programmes and doctoral studies. First-degree programmes account for 82% of admissions, followed by master’s programmes at 14% and doctoral studies at 4%.
The admissions pattern also points to changing academic interests among students. Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, and Robotics and Industrial Automation recorded higher admissions compared with the previous year, alongside the campus’s programmes in business and other engineering disciplines.
At the orientation programmes held in the last week of August for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus leadership highlighted the diversity of the incoming students and the institution’s focus on preparing graduates for an evolving world.
“Despite the challenging circumstances, the 2026 admissions cycle has demonstrated strong and continued confidence in BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus. What is particularly encouraging is the remarkable international diversity of our incoming students, with over 60% joining us from countries outside the UAE. This is a strong testament to the growing global appeal of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus and the trust that students and families place in the quality and value of a BITS Pilani education,” said Ms. Nahid Afshan, Deputy General Manager and Head of Admissions, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.
Prof. R. Swarnalatha, Associate Dean, Admissions and Marketing, highlighted how the campus is bringing together an increasingly diverse student community, with students choosing from a broad range of academic pathways across engineering, technology and business.
Welcoming the new students, Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, emphasised the institution’s approach to developing well-rounded graduates who combine academic and technical knowledge with innovation, leadership and the ability to create meaningful impact in society.
The new students comprise 32% female and 68% male students, further adding to the diversity of the campus community. The presence of students from 13 nationalities also brings a range of perspectives and experiences to the classroom and campus life.
For BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, the 2026–27 academic year reflects the changing profile of students choosing to study in the UAE, as the country continues to build a diverse and internationally connected higher-education ecosystem. With students arriving from different parts of the world and enrolling across disciplines spanning engineering, technology and business, the campus continues to contribute to the UAE’s wider ambition to develop future-ready talent for a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.