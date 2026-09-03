BITS Pilani Dubai welcomes its 2026–27 batch

The latest intake comes as higher education across the UAE continues to expand. According to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), new enrolments grew by 13% year-on-year in 2024–25, marking the highest intake in a decade, while registrations in the past academic year reached their highest level in five years. With the UAE’s higher-education ecosystem continuing to expand in both institutions and programmes, the country is increasingly strengthening its position as a destination for students from the UAE and around the world.