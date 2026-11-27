Sahar Khan, VP of Marketing at Bayut, said: "As someone who is passionate about fitness and staying active, I genuinely believe that any form of activity is something we should all make time for. Dubai’s 30x30 initiative is a great reminder that building a healthier community is something we can all contribute to. At Bayut, we wanted to bring this spirit into our own industry by giving brokers and agencies an opportunity to be part of the movement in a meaningful and enjoyable way. Seeing more than 200 brokers take part in the TruBroker 5K Challenge and 40 brokerages compete in the Bayut Premiere Cup has been fantastic. It’s particularly rewarding to see our industry come together beyond business, united by a shared enthusiasm for fitness, teamwork and an active lifestyle.”