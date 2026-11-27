200+ brokers, 40 leading agencies compete in TruBroker 5K Challenge & Bayut Premiere Cup
Bayut, the UAE’s leading property portal, has brought Dubai’s real estate community together in support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (30x30). Aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai one of the world’s most active cities, Bayut hosted two major sporting events designed to promote wellness, camaraderie, and teamwork across the sector.
Kicking off at 7AM at the Dubai Autodrome on the 6th of November, the second edition of the TruBroker 5K Challenge drew more than 200 real estate professionals to the starting line. Setting the pace for the morning, James Wood of White & Co claimed first place, followed by Hussein Waheed of Primal Alliance Real Estate in second, and Akram Sami Benmoussa of Banke International Properties in third. Bayut recognised the top finishers at a post-race awards ceremony.
The sporting momentum carried on with the Bayut Premiere Cup, held on 13th and 20th of November, a high-stakes football tournament that saw 40 real estate brokerages battle for the title. Managed by the Dubai Amateur Football League (DAFL), the tournament progressed through intense qualifying and knockout rounds before culminating in a final showdown between Betterhomes and haus & haus; with haus & haus ultimately lifting the trophy as tournament champions.
Sahar Khan, VP of Marketing at Bayut, said: "As someone who is passionate about fitness and staying active, I genuinely believe that any form of activity is something we should all make time for. Dubai’s 30x30 initiative is a great reminder that building a healthier community is something we can all contribute to. At Bayut, we wanted to bring this spirit into our own industry by giving brokers and agencies an opportunity to be part of the movement in a meaningful and enjoyable way. Seeing more than 200 brokers take part in the TruBroker 5K Challenge and 40 brokerages compete in the Bayut Premiere Cup has been fantastic. It’s particularly rewarding to see our industry come together beyond business, united by a shared enthusiasm for fitness, teamwork and an active lifestyle.”
Through these initiatives, Bayut is extending its engagement with the real estate industry beyond the property market, creating opportunities for professionals across the sector to participate in Dubai’s wider movement towards a healthier, more active community.