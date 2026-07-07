ASUS Republic of Gamers brings 2026 flagship power and slim gaming performance to the UAE with ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Zephyrus G16

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the UAE launch of the 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 G835LXG and 2026 ROG Zephyrus G16 GU606AX, expanding its gaming laptop portfolio with two powerful machines designed for different styles of performance. The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is built for gamers, creators, developers, and AI-focused users who demand desktop replacement power, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 delivers premium slim gaming performance for users who move between gaming, studying, working, editing, and streaming.