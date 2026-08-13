ANAN & DECA launch next phase of Dh22B Arabian Hills landmark resort-style gated community

“Residential buyers are increasingly looking for greater choice in how their homes are designed, as well as more space, privacy and access to an elevated lifestyle within their immediate surroundings,” said Dr. Khalifa Al Mehairbi – Chairman of Anan Investment Holding. “Arabian Hills Estate responds to this demand by combining expansive plots with the infrastructure, amenities and long-term planning of a prestigious resort-style destination. With Phase 1 sold out and handed over, early title deed delivery and infrastructure visible on the ground, this new release represents a compelling opportunity for both end-users and investors.”