This year the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers you the opportunity to delight in authentic Arabic experience at the Al Hadiqa open air tent. An enticing iftar buffet brimming with Middle Eastern and international delights as well as six live cooking stations and mouth watering desserts every evening as you get into the spirit of Ramadan. The buffet will be served every day from sunset until 10:30pm. Enjoy the imaginative venue, precious family moments, mesmerising panoramic views of Ain Dubai while entertained by live Arabic music.
“This year Ramadan is approaching in perfect season for Dubai. Therefore we have decided to host Ramadan iftar in an open air tent, where our guests can celebrate the Holy Month outdoors in perfect weather. We are also offering outdoor suhoor in our Al Hadiqa Restaurant, where guests can enjoy live entertainment and special à la carte menu. We also have tailor made packages for groups above 50 people for private iftar and suhoor. We’ve been known for our delightful food, excellent service and amazing experience, so this year Ramadan will be again exceptional,” says Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort.
The iftar buffet is priced at Dh199 per person, inclusive of traditional Ramadan juices. Children up to six years old are free of charge and from six to 12 years old have 50 per cent off. Enjoy a special discounted rate of Dh129 during the first week of Ramadan from April 2 -9, 2022.
For reservations, call us at 04 315 3838 or email: jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com