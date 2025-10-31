British Orchard Nursery's BONSAI programme wins prestigious award

Integrates therapeutic services such as speech, occupational, and ABA therapy
Every child deserves to learn, grow, and belong, and at British Orchard Nursery (BON), that belief is transforming classrooms across the UAE. Its pioneering BONSAI programme, British Orchard Nursery’s Speciality for Accessibility and Inclusion is redefining early years education by creating inclusive, nurturing environments where children of determination thrive alongside their peers.
This innovative approach has now earned BON the “Excellence in Education & Inclusive Practice” award at the Economic Times Annual Education Summit Middle East 2025, recognising its leadership in inclusion and holistic learning for future generations.
Launched first in Abu Dhabi and now implemented across multiple branches, BON is among the first nursery chains in the UAE to introduce such a comprehensive inclusion programme, fully aligned with the nation’s vision and inclusive education frameworks under ADEK, KHDA, and SPEA. BONSAI also embodies the spirit of the Year of Community 2025 – Hand in Hand, which celebrates inclusion, shared responsibility, and collective growth.
At the heart of the BONSAI model is a commitment to both education and empowerment. BONSAI integrates therapeutic services such as speech, occupational, and ABA therapy directly into classroom routines, guided by personalised Individual Education Plans (IEPs). This ensures that children with additional needs learn alongside peers in a mainstream environment while easing the emotional and logistical burden on parents by combining therapy, education, counselling, and continuous parental support under one roof.
Beyond nurturing young learners, British Orchard Nursery also invests in empowering the community through teacher training. Through the British Orchard Centre (BOC) for Teachers Training, BON offers SENCO (Special Educational Needs Coordinator) training programmes across the UAE, equipping women with the skills to become certified special needs educators. These programmes not only help expand the pool of trained professionals in inclusive education but also create meaningful employment opportunities for women passionate about early years development and community support.
“Inclusion has always been at the heart of our culture,” said Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery. “Winning this award reaffirms our belief that every child, regardless of ability, deserves to grow, learn, and belong in the classroom. Through BONSAI, we assess each child’s unique needs and develop personalised learning plans with activities tailored to their abilities and interests. Our dedicated staff, counsellors, and educators foster positive relationships and a nurturing environment where all children can thrive. Accessibility, empathy, and holistic development are as central to our philosophy as academics. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s inclusive education vision and support the nation’s community-driven initiatives through our work.”
BONSAI is supported by a strong infrastructure of trained staff, lead SENCOs, and licensed therapists across all branches, ensuring children of determination receive tailored support while preparing them for mainstream learning. With over 36 branches across the UAE and UK, including 16 nurseries in partnership with government entities, British Orchard Nursery continues to lead the way in early years education.
This recognition highlights BON’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and inclusive learning proving that when empathy and expertise come together, every child can reach their full potential.
For more information, visit: www.britishorchardnursery.com
