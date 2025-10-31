British Orchard Nursery's BONSAI programme wins prestigious award

“Inclusion has always been at the heart of our culture,” said Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery. “Winning this award reaffirms our belief that every child, regardless of ability, deserves to grow, learn, and belong in the classroom. Through BONSAI, we assess each child’s unique needs and develop personalised learning plans with activities tailored to their abilities and interests. Our dedicated staff, counsellors, and educators foster positive relationships and a nurturing environment where all children can thrive. Accessibility, empathy, and holistic development are as central to our philosophy as academics. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s inclusive education vision and support the nation’s community-driven initiatives through our work.”