BRDG House and the power of partnership

WISSAM BREIDY: EARNING THE MARKET’S TRUST

“Paula and I came from different professional journeys, and that is precisely why the partnership made sense,” says Wissam. “She sees a development from the inside out - the product, feasibility, pricing and execution. I see the market from the outside in - how people understand value, how trust is built and what makes brokers and buyers choose one proposition over another.”

He did not start his career in property. For more than two decades, his work involved understanding what earns people’s attention, what moves them and what makes them believe someone. Those lessons, he says, are just as relevant when someone is choosing a home or committing money to an investment.

“More than 25 years in communication taught me that attention can be created quickly, but belief cannot. Real estate works the same way. A beautiful render or a major launch can attract attention, but if the product does not answer a real need, the market will eventually expose the gap.”

After moving to Dubai and becoming more involved in investment and development, Wissam began noticing the same disconnect across projects. A developer might have land, financing and a clear ambition, but product planning, brand, sales strategy and broker relationships were often handled separately. By the time the project reached buyers, the story did not always add up.

“I did not want to build another consultancy, marketing agency or brokerage. I wanted to create the bridge between vision and validation, between the product and the people expected to believe in it.”

“Marketing, relationships and visibility can bring people to the table, but they cannot make a weak product survive serious scrutiny. We should not compete only for the client; we should help the product compete for the client’s trust.”

BRDG House’s model follows that thinking through. Wissam focuses on perception, communication, relationships and market activation, while Paula brings the development and commercial discipline that helps shape the proposition in the first place. Rather than stepping in at launch, they intend to stay involved from the early decisions through to distribution and sales.

Spending much of his career in public view taught him the difference between being recognised and being trusted. Moving to Dubai meant building credibility again, without assuming that achievements elsewhere would speak for themselves.

“Leadership therefore means being willing to say that a product is not ready, a price is not justified or a strategy needs to change. At BRDG House, we will choose the difficult truth over comfortable approval.”

For Wissam, success is not a question of how quickly the company becomes bigger. It is whether people can rely on its judgement. “I will never compromise reputation for revenue,” he says.

He wants developers to accept scrutiny, brokers to trust what they are offering and buyers to find that the finished product lives up to the “Paula and I came from different professional journeys, and that is precisely why the partnership made sense,” says Wissam. “She sees a development from the inside out - the product, feasibility, pricing and execution. I see the market from the outside in - how people understand value, how trust is built and what makes brokers and buyers choose one proposition over another.”

He did not start his career in property. For more than two decades, his work involved understanding what earns people's attention, what moves them and what makes them believe someone. Those lessons, he says, are just as relevant when someone is choosing a home or committing money to an investment.

“More than 25 years in communication taught me that attention can be created quickly, but belief cannot. Real estate works the same way. A beautiful render or a major launch can attract attention, but if the product does not answer a real need, the market will eventually expose the gap.”

After moving to Dubai and becoming more involved in investment and development, Wissam began noticing the same disconnect across projects. A developer might have land, financing and a clear ambition, but product planning, brand, sales strategy and broker relationships were often handled separately. By the time the project reached buyers, the story did not always add up.

He saw an opportunity to bring those conversations together rather than simply promote the end result. “I did not want to build another consultancy, marketing agency or brokerage. I wanted to create the bridge between vision and validation, between the product and the people expected to believe in it.”

That distinction matters to him. His concern is not only whether a project can attract interest, but whether the product can justify it. Buyers have access to more information and can question claims about pricing, location or value. A launch may capture their attention; it cannot answer every difficult question for them.

“Marketing, relationships and visibility can bring people to the table, but they cannot make a weak product survive serious scrutiny. We should not compete only for the client; we should help the product compete for the client's trust.”

BRDG House's model follows that thinking through. Wissam focuses on perception, communication, relationships and market activation, while Paula brings the development and commercial discipline that helps shape the proposition in the first place. Rather than stepping in at launch, they intend to stay involved from the early decisions through to distribution and sales.

“Our advantage is not one isolated service; it is the continuity between all of them,” he says.

His views on leadership are shaped by an equally personal lesson. Spending much of his career in public view taught him the difference between being recognised and being trusted. Moving to Dubai meant building credibility again, without assuming that achievements elsewhere would speak for themselves. He brings that sense of responsibility into business decisions, including decisions that may be uncomfortable for a client to hear.

“Leadership therefore means being willing to say that a product is not ready, a price is not justified or a strategy needs to change. At BRDG House, we will choose the difficult truth over comfortable approval.”

For Wissam, success is not a question of how quickly the company becomes bigger. It is whether people can rely on its judgement. “I will never compromise reputation for revenue,” he says. He wants developers to accept scrutiny, brokers to trust what they are offering and buyers to find that the finished product lives up to the promise.

When he talks about the years ahead, he returns to the principle that brought him into the partnership: “Do not build first and explain later. Understand people, shape the right product and earn the market's trust before asking for its money.”