Avoid Costly Tax Errors: Key tips to prevent overpaying UAE Corporate Tax this September

Learn how to avoid overpaying on your UAE corporate tax return
Let’s talk about money. Not profits. Not revenue. Let’s talk about the kind of money you lose when your tax filing isn’t spot on.
It’s September. Corporate tax season is here in the UAE. This is the first real cycle where most businesses are staring down the barrel of the new corporate tax regime. And I get it — it’s unfamiliar territory for many.
So here’s a simple question: Are you absolutely sure you’re not overpaying your UAE corporate tax this year?
Because if you’re even slightly unsure, read on. You might just save yourself thousands.
Clean books are good. But clean books don’t mean smart tax filing.
The UAE Corporate Tax Law, which kicked in under Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022, is nuanced. There’s a 0% rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000. Above that? You’re taxed at 9% (MoF, UAE Government).
That threshold sounds clear, but how you calculate taxable income is where many businesses get tripped up. Not everything you call an expense is deductible under the new rules.
Let’s say you’re a tech founder. You bought a laptop for Dh8,000. Is that a deductible business expense?
Maybe. Maybe not. If it’s not properly capitalised and depreciated, claiming it all at once might raise a flag with the FTA. Boom — your deduction gets disallowed. Your tax bill goes up.
Same story with marketing spends, entertainment, travel. Personal vs. business use matters. Document everything. Allocate correctly.
Yes, there is such a thing. Certain types of income — like dividends from qualifying shareholdings or profits from foreign branches — may be exempt under Article 22. But many SMBs don’t realise this. So they lump everything into the taxable bucket and pay more than they should.
Let me say this clearly: If you’re earning exempt income and still paying tax on it, you’re leaving money on the table.
Missed claiming start-up costs? Loan interest? Bad debts? You’re not alone.
Most small business owners aren’t tax pros. That’s fine. But it’s not fine to miss deductions just because no one flagged them to you. This is where having a UAE tax expert in your corner helps. Not just to file, but to optimise.
Revisit your revenue and expense classifications
Verify what’s deductible vs. capitalised
Check for exempt income
Ensure proper documentation is ready (invoices, contracts, proofs)
Use the FTA’s official guidelines — not just online hearsay
Consider a tax simulation before filing (we do this for clients all the time)
