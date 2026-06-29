The monetary architecture matters. In any country, domestic payments are closely tied to the role of the local currency because that is central to monetary sovereignty and policy transmission. What is notable in the UAE is how clearly this principle is being reflected in the development of digital value infrastructure. USD-backed stablecoins such as USDU can support institutional and international settlement use cases, while domestic payment flows need to be structured through AED-denominated routes, including AE Coin where applicable. This is what makes the UAE model more durable: digital asset infrastructure is being developed inside a clear monetary and regulatory architecture.