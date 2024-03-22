Al Shalal is an Emirati company, established in 1998 in Dubai. It is one of the fastest growing brands in the drinking water industry in the UAE. The mission of Al Shalal is to exceed customer satisfaction by providing reliable, clean, and safe drinking water to consumers in the UAE. It aims to become the most efficient, engaging, and reliable bottled drinking water brand in the region. Al Shalal water is available in 5 gallon returnable bottles, 200ml cups, 250ml, 500ml, and 1.5litre in PET bottles.
Al Shalal is holding prestigious quality certifications such as A Gold certificate by Dubai Municipality, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ESMA, EQM and HAACP. Al Shalal brand has been an intrinsic part of the UAE for over the last 25 years, well-known for its unique taste achieved out of balanced mineral composition. The company has built strong relationships with its business partners and customers by providing quality products, and impeccable delivery service.
Building on the UAE’s sustainability goals, Al Shalal deployed concrete efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The company’s aim is to serve the community while protecting the environment by implementing sustainable practices. Its 5 gallon water containers are made of 100 per cent recyclable poly carbonate material, minimising the abuse of marine ecosystem and landfill.
Adequate measures have been taken to minimise the waste in the manufacturing process. Low weight plastic bottles and cups are tested and successfully used in production to reduce plastic consumption. It implements several water saving measures in the production, where the wastewater is treated and reused for utility purposes.
Energy efficient equipment is deployed to minimise the energy consumption. Solar powered lights and sensor operated lights are used to minimise the power consumption in the factory and office premises.