This year, we are proud to celebrate 20 years of providing high-quality, fresh eggs to families and businesses across the UAE. Producing over 200 million eggs annually, Al Ghurair Foods has been a trusted name in the industry. With 1.1 million hens producing 590,000 eggs daily, we are a cornerstone of the nation’s food security. Our strong heritage, combined with a focus on quality and freshness, has made us the preferred choice for families and businesses alike.

Our commitment goes beyond just providing fresh eggs — we are constantly innovating to meet the needs of modern consumers.

This year marks a new chapter for our flagship brand, Jenan, as we proudly unveil a refreshed brand image. Designed to resonate more deeply with today’s health-conscious consumers. The packaging is consumer-focused and is designed to communicate our values of transparency and trust. This refresh is more than just a new look - it’s a testament to our ongoing effort to put our customers at the heart of everything we do and with that will come a range of innovations.

We are also proud to introduce liquid eggs to our product range. Currently available for industrial use and soon to be launched in convenient retail packs, our liquid eggs are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and versatile cooking solutions. Additionally, our nutrient-enriched eggs, enhanced with essential vitamins such as D, B12 and E, offer significant health benefits for families seeking to boost their nutrition intake.

Safety and quality are non-negotiable for us, which is why we’ve implemented advanced biosecurity measures and cutting-edge automation across our production processes. These innovations help us maintain the highest standards of food safety and product consistency.