A&A Associate, a leading business set-up consultancy in the UAE, is on track to achieve a significant milestone in December 2024 by facilitating 1,000 new company formations in a single month. This target reinforces A&A Associate’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global business hub.

Dubai’s economy continues to thrive, with a 3.3 per cent year-on-year GDP growth in Q2 2024, reaching Dh116 billion. The Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Social Agenda 2033 reflect the government’s commitment to a world-class business environment, establishing Dubai as a hub for sustainable growth and global investment.

According to HSBC’s latest survey, this business landscape boosts entrepreneurs’ confidence, with 98 per cent optimistic about their future success and 86 per cent praising the UAE’s supportive regulatory and tax policies.

Robin Philip, Founder and Group CEO of A&A Associate, expressed pride in the firm’s growth momentum.

“Our aim to support 1,000 new businesses in December is a bold step forward. Dubai’s thriving economy and supportive policies make it one of the world’s most attractive destinations for entrepreneurs. We are dedicated to helping them establish a solid foundation in the UAE.”

A&A Associate’s comprehensive suite of services, including pre-set-up business planning, VAT and audit assistance, trademark and patent registration, legal services, PRO support, banking assistance, visa solutions, copyright, and industrial design, positions it as a one-stop solution for business set-up. This approach has also earned A&A Associate recognition as one of the “Best Workplaces in UAE 2024,” a reflection of its commitment to quality and employee satisfaction.

To further connect with aspiring entrepreneurs, A&A Associate is set to launch a high-profile metro campaign in Dubai. Shubhang Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing at A&A Associate, shared his excitement for the upcoming metro campaign: “Launching our metro campaign is a strategic move to reach entrepreneurs seeking a reliable partner for a smooth entry into the UAE’s dynamic business landscape. We’re here to show them that A&A Associate is their trusted advisor, providing end-to-end services for long-term success.”