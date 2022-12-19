The World Tennis League, on until December 24, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, promises to be a unique format of tennis and entertainment.
The League will not only showcase many of the best men and women players in the world of tennis sport but will also offer a fun-filled format featuring an epic two-set battle across both singles and mixed doubles matches. A 10-point tiebreaker will be set to decide the outcome of the game if necessary.
After completing the end-of-day play matches, the ticket holders for ‘The Greatest Show on Court’ can experience a thrilling concert featuring top artists from around the globe, including DJ superstar Tiësto, and artists Mohammed Ramadan, Wizkid, and Armin Van Buuren amongst others.
The tournament will be a six-day event featuring four teams comprising renowned world-class tennis players who will battle it out during the evenings, whilst famous music artists enthrall the audience at night.
Team Falcons owned by HonorFX is one of the four teams participating in the World Tennis League.
Team Falcons has four smashing tennis players - 21 times men’s single Grand Slam winner and current ‘World No.1 Novak Djokovic, top 30 ranked men’s tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, former ranked World No.2 and current top 5 women’s single player Aryna Sabalenka, former ranked World No.2 and current top 15 women’s single player Paula Badosa Gibert.
“HonorFX is honored and proud to welcome Tennis World’s No1 Novak Djokovic, alongside World Class International tennis players Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sablenka, and Paula Badosa Gibert to our FALCONS team,’’ said HonorFX CEO Filippo De Rosa.
‘‘World Tennis League, in its 1st Edition, has a unique format of combining exceptional talent on the tennis court with worldwide famous entertainment acts. We are delighted to be a part of the inaugural Edition of the World Tennis League, the perfect way to connect with our community of traders internationally.’’
HonorFX is an international online forex broker providing traders with a cutting-edge platform to trade on the world’s markets across all instruments.