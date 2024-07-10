What are prebiotics and probiotics?

Khalid Shukri, a Dubai-based physician and Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, a clinical dietitian, explain the power duo:

Probiotics

Imagine a delicious army of kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha. These fermented foods are packed with live cultures – like good bacteria and yeasts – that help to create a healthy gut environment. These microorganisms act like reinforcements for the good bacteria already in your gut. By promoting their growth and activity, they contribute to a more balanced gut microbiome, crucial for overall health.

Kimchi is a strong source of probiotics. By incorporating both prebiotics and probiotics into your diet or routine, you can support a healthy gut microbiome and potentially experience a range of positive effects. Image Credit: Shutterstock

This balanced environment can edge out harmful bacteria that contribute to digestive issues and other health problems. Moreover, the probiotics also play a role in vitamin production. These ‘good bacteria’ use dietary components and other gut contents to produce vitamins such as biotin, folate, and vitamin B12. Some probiotic bacteria can contribute to the production of vitamin K2, which plays a role in bone health and blood clotting. This process often occurs through fermentation, creating a complex ecosystem within your gut.

Prebiotics and probiotics both support the body in building and maintaining a healthy colony of bacteria and other microorganisms, which supports the gut and aids digestion. It’s important to maintain a healthy microbiome to sustain a healthy life....

- Khalid Shukri, Regenerative Medicine physician, Dubai

Prebiotics:

Think of prebiotics as the pre-dinner salad for the ‘good’ bacteria in your gut. These are a type of dietary fiber, that the bacteria can feed on. It helps them thrive and crowd out harmful pathogens that can cause illnesses. Prebiotics, found in foods like bananas, yams, chicory root, and asparagus, can contribute to better digestion by aiding the breakdown of food and nutrient absorption.

Foods that are high in prebiotic fiber include:

• Legumes, beans, and peas

• Bananas

• Berries

• Jerusalem artichokes

• Asparagus

• Dandelion greens

• Garlic

• Leeks

• Onions

By incorporating both prebiotics and probiotics into your diet or routine, you can support a healthy gut microbiome and potentially experience a range of positive effects.

What does research say?

While research is ongoing to fully understand the potential of both prebiotics and probiotics, there have been many promising results. According to a US-based study titled Gut microbiome and health: mechanistic insights, published in the National Library of Medicine, a wide variety of this ‘good type of bacteria’ boost the functioning of the immune system and even address obesity, among other benefits.

A 2019 study titled Probiotics and Colon Cancer, published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, demonstrated that the gut bacteria form a strong gut barrier that helps keep out harmful substances, viruses, and bacteria. This also helps reduce inflammation and may reduce the risk of cancer, which is still being researched.

Moreover, there’s a possibility that both prebiotics and prebiotics can help in depression and anxiety, as a 2019 literature review, titled Prebiotics and Probiotics for Depression and Anxiety, published in Neuroscience AND Behavioural Reviews, attempted to show. The gut microbiome plays a role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin, which impacts mood. Prebiotics and probiotics might even influence these neurotransmitters, potentially leading to improved mood and reduced depression symptoms. However, these studies cannot be conclusive, as they need to be tested on larger samples of population and longer durations.

When is the best time to take them?

Parveez Ahmad Shah, a Dubai-based specialist in gastroenterology, weighs in, saying probiotics should be taken on an empty stomach, ideally first thing in the morning or before going to bed. “As probiotics contain live microorganisms, they should preferably be taken 30 minutes before meals to bypass the harsh stomach acid, which may kill the beneficial microorganisms and decrease the effectiveness of probiotics,” he explains.

However, the ideal time for taking probiotics is debated. While some doctors recommend taking them on an empty stomach, others suggest taking them with a meal. It's best to consult your doctor for personalised advice, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

As probiotics contain live microorganisms, they should preferably be taken 30 minutes before meals to bypass the harsh stomach acid, which may kill the beneficial microorganisms and decrease the effectiveness of probiotics... - Parveez Ahmad Shah, Specialist Gastroenterology, Aster Hospital Qusais

On the other hand, prebiotics like fiber, can generally be taken at any time of day, preferably with a meal.

Shah emphasises that probiotics and prebiotics work best together. Prebiotics, found in fiber-rich foods, nourish the good bacteria, while probiotics provide a beneficial bacterial boost. This collaboration helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome, with some bacteria even producing vitamin K and short-chain fatty acids that benefit your colon.

You can help your body produce healthy gut bacteria. Here's how:

Include plenty of foods rich in insoluble fiber, which tend to contain the most prebiotics. Think whole-grain bonanza. For example, a hearty oatmeal, fibre-rich whole-wheat bread – anything that keeps you feeling full and your gut happy. Also consider vegetables like asparagus, leeks, onions, and garlic, and starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes and corn. Beans, lentils, and peas are also good sources, explains Shah. Opt for fermented foods, such as yoghurt, sour pickles and kombucha.

Stick to whole, unprocessed foods. Include vegetables and fermented foods such as yoghurt, sour pickles and vegetables in your meals. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Limit sugar, saturated fat, and processed foods. These can deplete the good bacteria in the gut. As always, try to stick with whole, unprocessed foods.

Who should not take probiotics and prebiotics?