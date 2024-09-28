It’s when you look back and say those words, ‘It was meant to be’.

For instance, a banker in Dubai, who wishes to stay anonymous, recalls how his former partner and he were so captivated by the Hollywood film that during a trip to London, they spontaneously decided to "just follow" the random signs life threw their way. “We just kept walking through Central London, taking turns into small corners and streets, following buses that added up to our birth dates. We did this for more than an hour, and we landed up at the Arsenal Football stadium,” he recalls. It just so happened that a match was on that day and they even managed to get tickets. “We even featured on the big television screens in the stadium, and my friends called me, asking, ‘Did we just see you on TV?’”

It was one of the best days of his life, he concludes. “And that’s why, I believe in serendipity.”

So, what is this magical emotion, really? Often defined as an unplanned, fortunate discovery, serendipity is believed to be a touch of destiny.

‘Serendipity is more than just luck’

When we encounter the unexpected, it forces us to break free from rigid patterns of thought, helping us see things differently and make meaningful connections. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As Maja Vurnek Zivkovic, a psychology professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai explains, serendipity is a more than just pure luck. It’s the combination of actively seeking something out, as well as relishing the unexpected discoveries. “For that reason, people who are open to new experiences are more likely to experience serendipity. When we approach life with a flexible mindset and a willingness to explore the unfamiliar, we increase our chances of encountering serendipitous moments,” she says.

And it’s this experience that takes on greater meaning, transforming it from an ordinary moment into a serendipitous encounter, explains Christine Kritzas, a Dubai-based counselling psychologist. A new wave of feel-good emotions wash over you, including surprise, curiosity and excitement. “It shifts us outside of our auto-pilot thinking mode, allowing us for more spontaneous thought,” she says.

For instance, Neelima Singh, a Sharjah-based school-teacher, reveals the series of events that led her away from the corporate world. “I was depressed and tired. I didn’t want to give up my job, because I feared being without one. But one day, I couldn’t handle it anymore and asked for a day off. I went to the mall, treated myself to a pastry, and got into a conversation with a man at the table next to me. We spoke for hours, and I somehow confessed as a joke, ‘I think that I should be a teacher’, as it was my ambition, when I was younger.”

Singh recalls how impactful those words were in that moment. Within a month, she made the risky decision to leave her corporate communications job and start preparing to become a teacher. “It’s been ten years since then, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she shares.

And as for that friend? No, they didn’t end up getting married, in case you were wondering. Instead, they became incredibly close friends — her closest companion in the UAE.

“So, yes, I truly believe in the power of serendipity. If I hadn’t taken that day off, walked into that coffee shop, and struck up a conversation with a random stranger, my life could have turned out so differently,” she reflects

These life-changing moments, spark what is called ‘cognitive flexibility’, explains Kritzas. It involves our ability to adapt, think creatively and solve problems. “When we encounter the unexpected, it forces us to break free from rigid patterns of thought, helping us see things differently and make meaningful connections,” she says.

The role of curiosity in serendipity

Curiosity has the ability to transform the random into remarkable. It is at the heart of serendipity because it shapes how we perceive and respond to the unexpected.

Elaborating on the role of curiosity, Zivkovic says, “It has a pivotal role in fostering such encounters. People who are curious, actively seek out knowledge and experiences, which can often lead us to unexpected discoveries. This inquisitive spirit not only opens doors to new possibilities, but also primes our minds to recognise and appreciate the unexpected treasures that come our way. The more questions we ask, the more we uncover, creating fertile ground for serendipity to flourish.”

Serendipity might feel spontaneous, it usually results from a combination of curiosity, flexibility and readiness. Image Credit: Shutterstock

And so, in moments of serendipity, curiosity prompts us to ask ‘What if’, rather than simply accepting events. Elizabeth Hale, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist explains that it encourages us to dig deeper into seemingly trivial occurrences and to pursue unplanned paths. A curious mind might view a random encounter as something worth exploring, leading to a new friendship, partnership or even a career breakthrough. “Without curiosity, those moments might be dismissed as irrelevant or coincidental. In relationships, curiosity invites people to explore one another’s worlds more deeply, creating opportunities for unexpected connections and shared experiences,” she says.

Those who regularly experience serendipitous moments tend to have a mindset that is curious and tend to be more exploratory of the world around them. There is a positive correlation between embracing the present moment and having a serendipitous encounter. People who are more present and mindful increase their chances of noticing synchronicities, patterns, in their day... - Christine Kritzas, Dubai-based counselling psychologist

Moreover, as Kritzas adds, serendipity might feel spontaneous, it usually results from a combination of curiosity, flexibility and readiness. “Those who regularly experience serendipitous moments tend to have a mindset that is curious and tend to be more exploratory of the world around them. There is a positive correlation between embracing the present moment and having a serendipitous encounter. People who are more present and mindful increase their chances of noticing synchronicities, patterns, in their day,” she says.

As it turns out, most of the prominent and groundbreaking scientific discoveries are often considered serendipitous. In his own words, Scottish biologist Alexander Flemming hadn’t woken up one day planning to revolutionise medicine by discovering the world’s first antibiotic. And that’s exactly what he did. It took a forgotten petri dish that had been accidentally left open. After a two-week vacation, he discovered a blue-green mould and realised that the fungus had killed off all the surrounding bacteria in the culture. The mould, contained penicillin. As he said, “One sometimes finds, what one is not looking for.”

The neurological underpinnings of serendipity

So, this raises an important question: When we experience these moments of serendipity, what really goes on in our brain?

As Kritzas explains, the brain's Default Mode Network (DMN) kicks in during moments of rest or daydreaming, helping us link seemingly unrelated ideas — essential for experiencing serendipity. When our mind wanders, the DMN integrates past experiences and random thoughts, setting the stage for those ‘aha’ moments when something unexpected clicks. Moreover, our brain is also wired for pattern recognition, especially in the visual and prefrontal cortices, allowing us to detect meaningful connections even in surprising situations.

Finally, dopamine, our brain's ‘reward chemical’, enhances our focus and reinforces the importance of a discovery when we encounter something unexpectedly positive.

And that’s what spurs us on to make decisions.

Serendipity and decision-making

Dopamine, the brain's "reward chemical", boosts our focus and underscores the significance of positive discoveries, especially when they arise unexpectedly. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As the psychologists maintain, serendipity is a rare and yet, cherished emotion. When it arises, we feel a deep connection with the patter of events and believe that they are ‘showing us the way’ or telling us that we simply need to pursue something further. Zivkovic provides an example: If you meet your high school crush in a local shawarma place, it doesn’t mean much, but if you unexpectedly run into them on your trip to New York, you will believe it was not just an accident – it must mean something, making you more likely to go out together.

And so, here are a few ways in which serendipity informs our decision-making process:

Encourages psychological flexibility: When we are met with a serendipitous encounter, we are forced to switch our thinking patterns which then allows us to consider alternatives or solutions we might have otherwise missed.

Reinforces trust in intuition: Serendipitous moments can reinforce our trust in intuition and give us the confidence to follow our gut instinct rather than relying on just logic.

Introduces new perspectives: Serendipity exposes us to a broader perspective that can reshape our thinking and influence the choices we make going forward.

Here are a few ways to increase serendipitous experiences in your life:

While routines provide structure, they can also deprive us of new experiences. Practise stepping outside of your daily habits, for example, taking a new route to work, or order a different dish from your favourite café. Image Credit: Shutterstocks

Building on this idea, serendipity can shape our daily lives, not just in grand moments, but in the small, seemingly mundane encounters. The psychologists have a few suggestions for those who really would love to experience serendipity.

Embrace uncertainty: Many of us seek comfort in predictability, but serendipity thrives in the unknown. See ambiguity as an opportunity for discovery rather than a source of anxiety.

Stay open and curious: When you say ‘yes’ more, you open yourself up to new experiences and you're more likely to notice opportunities others might overlook.

Break routine: While routines provide structure, they can also deprive us of new experiences. Practise stepping outside of your daily habits, for example, taking a new route to work, or order a different dish from your favourite café.

However, keep in mind…

No doubt, serendipity is the closest to magic that we’ll ever be. However, it’s important to view it with a balanced perspective, warn psychologists. On one hand, serendipity plays a powerful role in both personal experiences and major discoveries. As Hale says, “Relying on serendipity alone can be risky. It’s unpredictable by nature, which means it can’t be counted on for consistent success. Sometimes, the randomness of life leads to missed opportunities or distractions, as not every chance event holds real value. Without deliberate action, focus, and preparation, serendipity may fail to deliver meaningful results.”

Additionally, while serendipity highlights the beauty of chance, it can also blur the line between effort and luck. “We might overlook the hard work, persistence, or critical thinking involved in a successful outcome, giving too much credit to fate. This can lead to a passive approach to life, waiting for things to ‘fall into place’ rather than actively pursuing goals,” she adds.