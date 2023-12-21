What do you do when you feel blue, and everyone around seems so happy?

Well firstly, remember you aren’t alone. Everyone’s experiencing the holiday blues in some form or the other.

The holiday blues aren’t a medical diagnosis as such, but the anxiety can contribute to a long-term condition if not mitigated, according to the National Alliance On Mental Illness, an American wellness organisation.

What causes these blues?

How do we battle the holiday blues that tend to engulf us? Well first, consider your non-negotiables during the holiday season. Image Credit: Shutterstock

“The holidays can be a very stressful time for people,” explains Aliya Rajah, a Dubai-based wellness expert and confidence, public speaking coach. “It can be triggering for a variety of reasons. Some people are not able to go home and celebrate with their families. They feel alone, and think they have nowhere to go. On the other hand, others are under pressure to buy gifts. They feel a financial strain. Some have familial obligations that can get stressful as it leads to conflicts,” she adds. There’s also the pressure to maintain the “joy” of holiday spirit, otherwise you feel that you’re dampening the mood.

So, anxiety settles in. Among other unhealthy habits, some people resort to indulging in eating more food than usual, which leads to weight gain, explains Rajah.

How do we battle the holiday blues that tend to engulf us? Well first, consider your non-negotiables during the holiday season, says Nira James, a Dubai-based wellness expert. In short, look at what you can absolutely not compromise on, as it benefits your mental health. Everyone has a different set of non-negotiables to help them get through the holiday blues.

Here are just a few ideas, as explained by experts and residents of the UAE.

Eating well and cooking well

Eating well is non-negotiable. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For some, cooking a warm, delicious dish in the early hours of the morning is nothing less than cathartic. A bowl of steaming noodles, anyone?

Arundhati Pillai, an Indian public relations consultant from Abu Dhabi, loves cooking in the winters, especially. She finds an inexplicable warmth and bliss when the fragrances of different dishes waft through the kitchen.

“I live alone and I cannot go home to India so often, especially in December. It does affect me, but something like cooking really helps me, especially during the festive season when it’s so easy to feel alone,” she explains. “At first, it does feel difficult to leave the bed at 5am in the morning for chores and work, and see only darkness outside. It is depressing. However, the thought of making food and warming my hands with tea, pushes me out of bed,” she says. She enjoys hosting her friends and extended family on the weekends; they’re treated to grand spreads.

Food can completely boost your mood, explains James. Trying to cook food is even better, as that keeps your mind active. Your mind is busy trying to create something new.

She also warns that one shouldn’t compromise on their meals, especially during the holiday season. Eating well is non-negotiable. “You can start the day by consuming protein with breakfast, lunch and dinner, and curb your sugar cravings. You need foods high in Vitamin D like fish oil, milk, orange juice, cereals and yoghurt,” she says. Make sure that you have your three well-balanced meals a day.

However she warns that while it is tempting to indulge in comfort food filled with carbohydrates and sugars in winters, it is best to minimise this indulgence. “Focus on your vegetables, fruits and protein, and try to reduce the fried foods.”

Consider your bucket list

Try ticking off something on your bucket list, to beat the holiday blues. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Who knew ticking off a bucket list could be non-negotiable? Yet it is, for Leslie Shirley, a Dubai-based American freelancer.

“Whenever I am struggling with the December blues, I take a look at my bucket list,” she says with a laugh. “It helps me every year. Every time I feel that seasonal lethargy and sleepiness setting in, I think of what I want to do for myself,” explains Shirley. Sometimes, it involves learning languages, including French and Korean. Sometimes, it involves planning an elaborate solo trip for herself or going somewhere with friends. “It doesn’t even have to be that complicated. It could also just be starting something new, like reading a series of books, or finding a new hobby,” says Shirley.

Last year, she decided to take up kickboxing. “I have been doing it for over a year, and it is such a helpful way to relieve stress,” she says.

James agrees with this method of beating the blues. “We all need something to motivate us, especially when we are struggling. It doesn’t have to be something major like skydiving. A bucket list could just involve reading a book, or writing a short story or learning to cook something new,” she says.

Dressing up?

No one’s asking you to dress up for the runway. However, occasionally getting out of pyjamas and sweats might change your mood around, says James. These are small acts of self-love that can really fix your mood, and make you ready for the day. “You can feel far more productive, when you dress well for the day,” she adds.

Make staying inside fun: Redecorate your house

Staying indoors needn’t be so dreary either; it’s all about your perspective.

Dubai-based Sarthak Puri and his wife use the time indoors to clean up their house. They start with cleaning out the closets, rearranging the drawers, photographs on the wall, and finally seeing how they can redecorate a new corner of the house. “I think, every year, we look for a spot in the house that we can change around and make comfy and cosy. So, my wife, children and I, spend a couple of days just doing up the house again, which involves decluttering. It feels good and refreshing, and even keeps the children active,” he says.

Listen to some new music to change the mood too, says James. Try listening to different kinds of genres that you haven’t heard before, especially if you listen to music on a daily basis.

Take those 10,000 steps; walk with your animals

You need some form of physical activity every day, as Diego Carrete, a Dubai-based wellness expert says. So aim for at least 10,000 steps a day, even if you don’t wish to do heavy workouts at the gym. He suggests walking outside, while listening to music, as that is an effective mood-booster and rejuvenates your senses.

Instead of viewing the holiday season as a hurdle, consider it the perfect training ground for resilience and adaptability. Don't fall into the trap of blaming the season and adding a few extra pounds because it's Christmas. Stay active. Take your 10,000 steps daily... - Diego Carrete, Dubai-based wellness expert

On the other hand, if you have dogs, you can take them for a run too, outside. A little jog with your dog is enough to reduce your lethargy, according to James.

Plan picnics in the sun; make regular weekend plans

Plan for relaxing picnics with your friends and family. Image Credit: Shutterstock