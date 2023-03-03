I am a 55-year-old male. I have been diagnosed with a slightly enlarged prostate gland. Does ayurveda offer remedies for my condition?

The male urethra passes through the center of the prostate gland. Most men have continued prostate growth throughout life due to changes in the balance of sex hormones. Obesity, diabetes, ageing and use of beta-blockers, among other things, can increase the risk of prostate enlargement. When the prostate enlarges, it begins to block the urine flow. Frequent urination, urgency of urination, increased frequency of urination at night (nocturia), difficulty in starting urination process, weak urine stream, dribbling at the end of urination, inability to completely empty the bladder are common symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate gland enlargement. Prostate enlargement is sometimes associated with blood in the urine or coupled with frequent urinary infections. Differential diagnosis of your condition has to be made against conditions like inflammation of prostate (prostatitis), narrowing of the urethra, bladder or kidney stones and problems with nerves that control the bladder. Also monitor your PSA levels in the blood.