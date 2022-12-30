Nazcaa

Peruvian spices meet Japanese ingredients as both techniques blend into a single style for an elevated gastronomical experience at Nazcaa, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. The venue will have front-row seats to the firework show on New Year’s Eve. There will be a live DJ. Now what more could you want to ring in the new year?

Contact: reservations@nazcaa.com

Amelia Image Credit: Supplied

Amelia Lounge

Ring in the New Year in style from 7pm until late, as Amelia lounge in Downtown Dubai is pulling out all the stops to make this a night to remember. With authentic Nikkei cuisine available from the award-winning a la carte menu, partygoers will be treated to a live performance from sensational fiddler and DJ Cimeo.

Price: Minimum spend starting at Dh2,000 per person; Lounge Seating with view of the Burj Khalifa: Dh3000 min spend per person.

Contact: reservations.dubai@amelialounge.com; or 04 328 2805

Ce La Vie Image Credit: Supplied

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Ring in 2023 with a sumptuous feast surrounded by family and friends, while looking at the fireworks from the comfort of your seats and enjoying the live entertainment and tunes by the DJ. This year, CÉ LA VI Dubai presents a four-hands menu curated by Chef Howard Ko and Pastry Chef Roger van Damme, starring the seasonal à la carte menu.

December 31 from 8pm – 4am

Price: Minimum spend of Dh5000 per person

Call: 04 582 6111

TakaHisa Image Credit: Supplied

TakaHisa in Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island

Savour the authentic flavours of Japan with an exceptional Omakase experience, a bespoke dining experience inclusive of the chef’s finest menu options, overlooking Dubai’s most famed beachside resort.

Price: New Year prices start from Dh3,500 per adult, including a welcome drink with a magical bar performance and access to enjoy the fireworks, from 5pm until 2am

Call: 04 556 6688, 050 469 8888

Paros Image Credit: Supplied

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Bid farewell to 2022 while indulging in an enticing menu selection of Mediterranean-style live stations, festive mocktails and spectacular views of Dubai’s glittering skyline and the fireworks.

Price: Starts from Dh599, private Cabana booking and special table bookings – Price upon request, from 7pm.

Call: 04 5741111

Anise Image Credit: Supplied

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

With stunning views and spectacular fireworks, Anise is perfect to ring in 2023. Get ready to countdown to 2023 while dining on a sumptuous international buffet dinner. Enjoy an exciting evening filled with entertainment featuring live music and fireworks and welcome 2023 in style.

Price: Indoor Dh749 per person; Dh300 per child aged 6-12

Belgian Café

It’s time to wave goodbye to 2022 the Belgian style and get ready for the New Year with the Belge ‘Fest on a Soif’ event. Indulge in authentic Belgian dishes served straight to your table and enjoy the lively atmosphere with live music and fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Price: Indoor Dh650 per person; Outdoor Dh750 per person

Contact: reservation.dfc@ihg.com or call 04 701 1127/28.

Bagtelle Image Credit: Supplied

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road

Ring in 2023 at this French fine-dining restaurant with in-house DJs, thrilling live entertainment, an electrifying atmosphere and a delectable NYE menu and desserts.

Price: Restaurant area: Dh1,500 min spend per guest a la carte (Food and Beverages), Le Privé Area: Dh1,300 min spend per guest a la carte (Food and Beverages), from 8pm.

Call: 04 354 5035

Soul Beach Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Soul Beach Dubai, JA The Resort

Gear up for the ultimate way to ring in the New Year with Ibiza Global Radio Festival-Nomadia Edition, bringing in sonic beats, live entertainment, and an array of festivities at the lush party paradise exclusively at this boho beach club.

Price: Dh295 for general admission, Dh995 including the VIP deck, Dh1,800 including VIP dinner package with a 5-course menu, and more, from 7 PM – 3 AM

Call: 04 814 5126

Chic Nonna Image Credit: Supplied

Chic Nonna, DIFC

Toast to new beginnings with delectable dining and exceptional entertainment. Celebrate in style, groovy vibes, a 70s-themed event, a glamorous party, and a tailor-made a la carte menu overlooking the stunning views of Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Prices: Starts from Dh1,200, from 7pm until late

Call: 04 6052000

Zoe Modern Greek Kouzina Image Credit: Supplied

Zoe Modern Greek Kouzina

This picturesque waterfront restaurant a few steps from the boats and yachts of Marsa Al Bateen almost takes you to the sun-kissed Greek islands for a decadent and immersive New Year’s feast with a set menu of authentic Greek recipes and sensational views of the fireworks over the city skyline.

Price: Dh149 per person for three courses