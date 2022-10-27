Tommy Hilfiger creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. The brand celebrated the essence of classic American style with a modern twist when Tommy Hilfiger recently took over Dubai skyline with TH Monogram.
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to celebrate the launch of TH Monogram and the brand’s new collection, in collaboration with franchise partner Apparel group.
Designed by celebrated British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell, TH Monogram was inspired by the classic motifs found in the TOMMY HILFIGER archives and reimagined, creating an interlocking T and H of differing sizes.
Images of TH Monogram were projected in shining lights onto the city’s iconic landmark on October 19th, and celebrated with a special event for media, creatives, social media personalities and friends of the brand at the Address Downtown Club Lounge. The takeover is in collaboration with regional partner Apparel group.