To help celebrate the holiday season, the leading gifting platform, BloomingBox, has officially launched its 2022 holiday collection, featuring a variety of signature luxury flower assortments, treats, cakes, and perfectly designed gift hampers. The popular gifting destination has also introduced new collaboration gifts and treats with leading international brands.
Cinnabon X BloomingBox
For the first time, Bloomingbox has partnered with Cinnabon to create a unique gift package that offers the experience of both a Christmas assortment and warm cinnamon rolls. The Christmas Swirl, a two-layered product, includes a festive flower assortment with your choice of either warm minibons or a large megabon. The second product, The Christmas Rolls, provides a box that opens to 32 minibons with an assortment of flowers as the centerpiece.
Di Martino Designed by Dolce & Gabbana X BloomingBox
This is true luxury in a hamper. For the first time, Pastificio Di Martino and BloomingBox have partnered to create two limited-edition hampers. Each hamper includes delicious, gourmet Italian products designed by Dolce & Gabbana, with each product assorted in a special Christmas arrangement for the season.
BloomingBox Festive Hampers
For a wider selection of Christmas presents, BloomingBox has joined more brands to make it easier for you to choose the perfect gift this holiday season. These partnerships include Marks & Spencer, Forrey & Galland, Rituals, Mirzam, Mishkah, and Cheese on Board.
BloomingBox Christmas Menu
In addition to delicious cakes and treat boxes, the Christmas menu this year also includes beautifully designed cheese board platters – with both meat and vegetarian options for customers to choose from – making the perfect accompaniments for those special festive celebrations with family and friends. The Cheese on Board platters includes an array of mouth-watering cheeses and condiments to enjoy.
For something sweet, opt for one of the DIY Gingerbread making kits available – a fun activity for quality time with your loved ones.
Choose from an array of other Christmas-themed treats, which include a pinch of BloomingBox magic that makes the most wonderful gift this holiday season.
BloomingBox is a premium, UAE-based gifting platform that offers an outstanding range of products and caters to every celebration and occasion.
Discover the new collection and more at www.bloomingbox.com/products/Christmas