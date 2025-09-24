Teenage authors Yamuna and Ayesha Hasan win Best Gen Z Author Award in Dubai

Their win was a big flex that Gen Z voices have become louder than ever
Yamuna Hasan and Ayesha Hasan, bestselling teenage authors, took home the top prize at the India International Influencer Awards in Dubai, winning the Best Gen Z Author of the Year award.
The place was teeming with power players from business, literature, real estate, and the digital sphere, but the sisters garnered all the attention. Their win was a big flex that Gen Z voices have become louder than ever, making it impossible to overlook.
Yamuna and Ayesha could not be any prouder of The Art of Miracles, and everyone agrees. Such an incredible masterpiece certainly hits different when passion collides with conviction.
Moreover, they included a great deal of inspirational anecdotes that resonated with not only their peers but with practically anyone, transcending all known generational divides. Boomers – inspired. Gen X – moved. Millennials – uplifted. Gen Z – empowered. Gen Alpha – awakened.
They stepped on stage with their signature flair and confidence, showing that influence is about believing in oneself and that age should never be a limiting factor. The Dubai fanfare and celebration even shifted to high gear with the presence of Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood queen.
She kills it with iconic dance numbers, speaks multiple languages, drops chart-toppers that cross borders, and built a solid global fanbase. Her hustle and talent turned her into one of the biggest cultural forces in the game.
At the end of the day, Yamuna Hasan and Ayesha Hasan's win felt like witnessing the Gen Z wave taking over. Legacy and fresh energy collided, and the new generation walked away with honor and respect. Seeing them celebrated shows that Gen Z is running the show, and the world better keep up. Big congrats to Yamuna and Ayesha on bagging another W with this award.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox