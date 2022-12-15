The PosH OUTNET Superbrands Festive Party & Holiday Pop-Up is on until December 20, 2022 at the A1 Space Warehouse in Al Serkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Shop the most coveted designers from Zimmer Mann, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein, Chloe, DKNY to Tori Burch and
over 600+ designers and luxury superbrands.
Pick designer shoes, handbags, accessories and iconic clothing, some of them up to 90% off.
Finish your look with the women's designer accessories edit, featuring women's bags, belts and sunglasses from top luxury fashion brands. For additional glamour, don't miss the selection of high-end jewellery from Valentino, Missoni and Chloe to name a few.
Valet parking available