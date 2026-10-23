Moskino unveils documentary exploring how robotics and digital technologies are shaping the future of filmmaking

Documentary highlights growing role of motion capture and humanoid robots
Moskino has announced the release of its new documentary showcasing how robotics, motion capture and advanced digital technologies are transforming traditional filmmaking and creating new opportunities for film production and the wider entertainment industry.
The documentary builds on the “Robot Show,” held recently at Moskino Film Factory, which brought together humanoid robots, stunt performers and digital characters to demonstrate the integration of physical performances with computer-generated environments. Through these demonstrations, the documentary explores how emerging technologies are expanding creative possibilities, enhancing production techniques and influencing the future of cinematic storytelling.
At the centre of the documentary is the concept of “phygital,” which combines physical action with digital environments to create immersive visual experiences. The film demonstrates how technologies such as motion capture, real-time rendering, computer graphics and game engines enable filmmakers to translate human movements into virtual characters, integrate real-world objects into digitally generated settings and create visual effects during filming.
One of the key highlights is the EngineAI T800 humanoid robot, which was showcased during the Robot Show. Moskino plans to prepare the robot for potential applications in film production, exploring how its ability to perform precise and repeatable movements could support various production activities. The documentary also examines the possibilities and challenges of integrating robotic technologies into professional filmmaking environments.
Beyond the technological demonstrations, the documentary explores how virtual production and robotics could influence the filmmaking process, from planning and production to visual storytelling. It addresses the coordination required between hardware, software and creative teams, while examining how experimental technologies can evolve into practical tools for filmmakers.
These developments also reflect wider trends relevant to the UAE's growing film and creative industries. As Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to strengthen their positions as regional centres for media production, digital content and immersive entertainment, technologies such as virtual production, motion capture and robotics offer opportunities for production studios, filmmakers and content creators to explore new storytelling formats and more sophisticated visual experiences.
The documentary also emphasises that technological advancements are intended to complement rather than replace human creativity. Directors, actors, cinematographers and production teams remain central to shaping narratives and bringing stories to life, while digital tools can expand their creative capabilities and introduce new approaches to filmmaking.
The release forms part of Moskino's broader focus on developing film production infrastructure and exploring innovative entertainment formats. Moskino Film Factory's development plans include a dedicated phygital arena designed to bring together physical performances, digital content and audience interaction, supporting further experimentation with emerging technologies.
Through the documentary Moskino aims to demonstrate how the convergence of robotics, digital innovation and traditional filmmaking techniques can contribute to the evolution of the global film industry, while highlighting the growing potential of technology-driven storytelling for creative industries worldwide.