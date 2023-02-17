Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Dubai

A staycation with everything you can dream of for an unforgettable experience on the shores of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, buffet breakfast, lunch, or dinner with unlimited beverages, 20 per cent savings on food & beverages, a two-for-one offer on Indian Aromatherapy Massage, and a complimentary stay for two children per room.

Offer valid for UAE nationals and residents only.

Call: 04 275 4444

Image Credit: Supplied

Queen Elizabeth 2

Step on board and back to 1969 in this unique time capsule lovingly restored to create a collection of unforgettable experiences.

Price: starts at Dh400 per room per night

Offer: includes breakfast in Lido restaurant, Heritage tour, a complimentary upgrade to the next room category and early check-in / late check-out. UAE & GCC Residents can save up to 15 per cent on accommodation and dining.

Call: 600 500 400

Image Credit: Supplied

JA Lake View Hotel

Get set to enjoy the pristine greenery; the stunning venue overlooking the 9-hole championship golf course houses 348 guestrooms and suites, a perfect place for a relaxing stay with a serene and private 800-meter beach as surroundings.

Price: starting Dh1,696 + taxes

Offer: guests get full access to a wide range of activities, from swimming with horses, padel, soothing spa treatments to stimulating watersports activities along the 800 meters stretch of private beach, the private pools and jacuzzis, that provide perfect opportunities to take refreshing dips while taking in breathtaking views of the natural surroundings.

Call: 04 814 5500

Image Credit: Supplied

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Live the InterContinental Life for a day. Enjoy an island daycation with access to infinity pool, a pristine white sandy beach, and state-of-the-art health club with sauna and whirlpool.

Price: Dh125 on weekdays, Dh200 on weekends and public holidays, and Dh100 for children under 12 years old

Offer: day pass includes unlimited pool & private beach access from 8AM to sunset, towel and water service, health club access with whirlpool and sauna, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club & Teens Club Access

Call: 07 202 6788

Image Credit: Supplied

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Treat yourself to a change of scene with a perfect luxury holiday that takes you away from the humdrum of daily life. Explore protected mangrove forests, picture-perfect blue lagoons and never-ending white sand beaches.

Price: starting from Dh2,300 per night for Premier Room with Private Garden, Dh2,600 for Premier Room with Private Terrace.

Offer: additional savings on the best available rate, 25 per cent savings on three-course set dinner menu, internet access.

Call: 06 504 4888

Image Credit: Supplied

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Valentine's Day might be over but it shouldn’t stop you from celebrating it. Escape to this beach resort to celebrate a special time with your partner, one night stay for two in either the Al Marjan Beachfront Suite with private pool or Beachfront Suite with terrace and 3-course menu.

Price: from Dh1,800, available until February 21.

Offer: includes night stay, bouquet of flowers, several amenities, a 3-course menu & post-dinner beverages served in the suite and a floating breakfast served in the villa’s pool or a breakfast tray on the terrace.

Call: 02 46 0000

Image Credit: Supplied

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Romantic escape right in the city? At Sofitel Dubai Downtown it is still possible. The luxurious venue offers an in-room intimate breakfast for two, and a pampering Valentine Couple Sofitel Spa experience before chilling by Sofitel’s famous pool surrounded by a skyline view of Downtown Dubai. End your day with a dinner “à la chandelle” with a spectacular view of the Dubai nightscape and Burj Khalifa. Who says you need to wait for the next Valentine’s Day?

Price: Dh2,990 per night, per room.

Call 04 5036666

Image Credit: Supplied

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Experience a secluded desert romance at this fortress-like palace nestled within the golden dunes of the fabled Empty Quarter. Enjoy a couple's escape for a two-night stay where your every whim will be catered to as you step into a world of luxurious relaxation. Desert stargazing, breakfast in bed, private pool cabanas, and luxurious spa experiences make the Mini Moon at the Palace a lifetime memorial experience.

Price starts from Dh4,000 per couple.

Offer: includes a two-night stay with breakfast, a 60-minute couples’ massage, a private stargazing experience and access to a private host for villa guests.

Call: 02 895 8700

Image Credit: Supplied

Ritz-Carlton DIFC

UAE Residents can experience a luxurious stay at the bustling district of Dubai’s International Financial Centre, which offers you and your family exciting experiences and saves 30 per cent on a family escape.

Price: from Dh1,130 per night

Offer includes: 30% savings on Best Available Rate, breakfast for two adults and two children, lunch or dinner for two adults and two children.

Call: 04 372 2222

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Relish elevated luxury at this Omani splendour, located on the fabled Green Mountain with breathtaking natural settings. Choose your ideal haven – a spacious room with a captivating canyon view, a private villa with your pool in garden seclusion or overlooking the cliff. Indulge in sumptuous flavours, beauty and wellness spa offers.

Price: from OMR 185, for stays until May 2023.

Offer: includes luxury accommodation, daily breakfast for two in Al Maisan.

Call: +968 2521 8000

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Treat the family queen to an indulgent getaway at Swissotel Al Ghurair, as children below 12 years eat for free. Wake up to the most spacious family rooms or suites, interconnected with the twin bedroom where children can enjoy their “Little Explorers” amenities. Plan an exciting day of city exploration; try the free shuttle bus to La Mer for a relaxing day at the beach or go on a shopping spree by availing the Dh200 vouchers for Al Ghurair Centre, connected to the hotel.

Price: Family Rooms Dh999 for two adults and two children. The offer includes a complimentary breakfast buffet every day, and choice of lunch, dinner or brunch during the stay.

The offer is valid for a minimum of 2 nights’ stay for a family of two adults and two children, until 30th September 2023.

Contact: Call or WhatsApp 04 293 3000, or email reservations.alghurair@swissotel.com

Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Add a dash of desert romance to your love story, an exceptional escape to this romantic luxury boutique hotel. Soak up the fabled exoticisms of Sharjah while you and your partner both experience traditional Arabic hospitality in the timeless elegance of the historic home.

Offer: valid until 30 April 2023, it includes a complimentary upgrade to the Heritage Suite, a luxury bath ritual, daily breakfast served in-room, a 6-course dinner with a choice of signature drink, and 2 personalised bathrobes as keepsakes.

Price: Dh2,597, per night