Velaa Private Island, Maldives
An ultra-luxurious destination set on Noonu Atoll, it is an island paradise packed with adventure, relaxation and gastronomy delights. From windsurfing, jet skis, stand-up paddleboards to wakeboarding, snorkelling and scuba diving, there are plenty of activities to explore here.
Price: $8,882 per night.
Offer: Full buffet breakfast, non-motorized watersport activities, personal butler service, and more.
Call: +960 6565 000
Mango House Seychelles
Rooted in the South of Mahé, this escape will let you soak up the winter sun and revel in the crystal waters. It offers a perfect boutique home away from home with the mavericks of contemporary island living experiences. Enjoy the pristine white sands as the authentically local atmosphere welcomes you to this electric hip and hassle-free retreat that offers diverse flavours of island cuisine.
Price: Starting from 770 Euros inclusive of breakfast.
Call: +248 439 7 000.
W Maldives
Escape the crowds this UAE National Day with a getaway to W Maldives. In less than seven hours, you’ll be out of the office and relaxing in the lap of luxury. Instead of queues and traffic, your biggest decision during the long weekend holiday will be whether to snorkel or standup paddle board, as you relax and soak in the endless horizon of blue.
Offer: Guests can book the special Escape! Fly and Dine package: half-board for a four nights’ minimum stay. The offer includes return shared seaplane transfer from and to Velana International Airport for two, daily buffet breakfast, daily three course dinner for two, complimentary non-motorized activities, and use of snorkeling gear, and more.
Price: The package is available for stays until December 15 2022. For bookings, visit: marriott.com/offers/limited-time-offer-escape-fly-and-dine
Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara
This luxurious resort, nestled between a private beach and a freshwater lagoon, is a sought-after destination for a beach escape in Salalah. Majestic design reflecting Oman’s coastal fortresses, garden walkways, an infinity pool and white sands are just some of the highlights.
Price: Starts from Dh1,412. Includes luxury Anantara accommodation, daily buffet breakfast for two persons, daily buffet or à la carte lunch or dinner for two persons at the restaurant of your choice
Call: +968 2322 8222 for details