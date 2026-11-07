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Maria Conceição’s new UAE book helps rescue cats and empowers young girls

A photographer's gift helps fund animal rescue and teaches young girls business skills

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Maria Conceição’s new UAE book helps rescue cats and empowers young girls

When Portuguese humanitarian and Guinness World Record holder Maria Conceição asked photographer Abhi Indrarajan to photograph her rescued cats to help them find loving homes, she never imagined he would create and gift an entire book.

The UAE Adventures: A Paw-some Journey Across the UAE takes readers on a colourful journey through the seven emirates, celebrating iconic landmarks and attractions through the eyes of rescued cats. “I asked Abhi for photographs to help find our cats homes. He gave us a book that could help us build one,” she says.

Maria currently cares for dozens of abandoned, injured and disabled cats, including Mango, an eight-month-old kitten recovering from paralysis.

Abhi’s remarkable gift has now become an entrepreneurial opportunity. Through book sales, Maria aims to cover veterinary care and daily expenses. But the real magic is that the girls Maria supports will become the sales team, learning entrepreneurship not from textbooks, but through the hands-on experience of building a real business.

The book also offers UAE companies a meaningful corporate gifting option for employees, clients and events, celebrating the country while supporting the girls’ entrepreneurial journey. “Abhi deserves all the credit for bringing this beautiful idea to life. His creativity and generosity have given us far more than a book. He has given us an opportunity to build something lasting,” says Maria.

What began with one photographer helping a few rescued cats find homes has become something much bigger: a chance for young girls to learn how to build a business, and for abandoned animals to have a better future.

Priced at Dh100, The UAE Adventures is available for individual purchases and corporate bulk orders.

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