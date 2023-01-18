INTERSEC, a leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, is back for a new edition at the Dubai World Trade Center until January 19, with the renewed presence of French companies. Around 30,000 security, emergency response, safety, and cybersecurity professionals will attend this event, where more than 10,000 products will be exhibited, demonstrating the vitality of the sector in the MENA region.
France is the second-largest partner of the United Arab Emirates in the defense sector, and it has been able to forge close economic ties in many strategic fields such as security and safety for over 20 years. Several collaborations have been happening with UAE.
In Saudi Arabia, France has a strong presence in the field of training: police forces, special forces, Saudi Navy, air force. While in Egypt, France is currently the 3rd supplier in terms of defense and 6th supplier in terms of security, providing Security and Monitoring Services.
The French security expertise is helping to address major challenges such as securing sensitive sites (power plants and oil complexes), a sector that is expected to grow in the Middle East and Africa by 7.1% from now on to 2026, managing the security of global events (FIFA World Cup 2022, F1 Grand Prix), and executing risk management of construction sites for new public infrastructures, and tourism projects.
The French security industry comprises more than 1,100 companies.
French pavilion is tapping into this talent pool bringing 14 French experts who will present various cutting-edge solutions.
The French Pavilion will be operated by Business France, in partnership with FFMI (the French Federation of Fire Professions), GICAT (the French Land and Airborne Defense and Security Industry Group), EDEN (Defense Security Safety Cluster) and the Safe Cluster.
Cybersecurity and technological breakthrough will be in the spotlight at Intersec 2023 this year with the support of government partners: the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) and the UAE Cyber Security Council.