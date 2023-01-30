Hop on to one of the most extravagant rides of your life. Find your favorite luxury brands onboard Instarunway.com’s fashion bus, a novel shopping concept in the region that brings fashion to your doorstep on a mobile bus.
Fueled by fashion, the luxury mobile boutique houses an eclectic range of luxury footwear, accessories and leather goods that will leave you spoilt for choice with, among others, coveted brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Furla and Golden Concept.
The luxury bus can be booked anytime and for any location in the UAE for private and special events such as hen’s parties, wedding bash, birthday parties, wedding proposals, or when you’re simply in the mood for a shoe shopping spree with your girlfriends. The bespoke shopping experience can be further curated to display your choice of collection, style, color & fitting.
Accentuating the shopping experience is the glitzy vibe inside the bus, highlighted by plush leather seating, a concierge that pampers you, premium fixtures and much more, almost mimicking a private jet experience. Whatever your ‘feet-ish’, you’re sure to find it on the Instarunway bus.
The delights are not just limited to the luxury bus, as you can explore a wider range of brands and product categories on instarunway.com, bringing fashion to your fingertips.
Samara Punjabi, CEO of Time Square Group, said, “The idea of the bus was conceptualized during the Covid outbreak when the malls were shut, yet people wanted to get their hands on their favorite luxury products. As they rightly say, adversity inspires innovation”.
Times Square Group, the conglomerate behind these concepts, is a well-known fashion distributor of global brands.