How Europe’s evolving residency programs serve global investors, professionals

Stronger emphasis on compliance, long-term presence, and genuine connection to the country
European residency continues to attract interest from internationally mobile individuals, but the reasons behind that interest have shifted. It is no longer driven purely by lifestyle. Increasingly, it is about access, stability, and long-term planning.
At the same time, the options available have become more structured. Following recent regulatory changes, the European Union has moved away from direct citizenship-by-investment models. Residency programmes remain in place, but with a stronger emphasis on compliance, long-term presence, and genuine connection to the country.
Portugal remains one of the most established routes. Its Golden Visa offers a clear pathway to residency and, over time, citizenship, while maintaining relatively low physical presence requirements. Alongside this, the Highly Skilled Visa has gained traction as a faster alternative, particularly for professionals and entrepreneurs.
Italy provides a more flexible framework. Through its investor visa and representative office routes, applicants can secure residency either by supporting local investment or by extending an existing business into the Italian market. This approach tends to appeal to business owners who want a European base without relocating immediately.
Malta’s permanent residency programme offers a different type of solution. It provides long-term residency rights and access to the Schengen Area in a stable and well-regulated environment, without ongoing residence requirements. For many, this is less about movement and more about securing a position within the EU.
Elsewhere, Greece continues to attract interest through its real estate-based residency programme, offering a tangible asset alongside residency rights. Latvia, meanwhile, presents a more business-focused route, linking residency to entrepreneurial activity and commercial presence within the EU.
Newer models are also emerging. Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa reflects a broader shift in how residency is being approached, enabling individuals to live in Europe while maintaining work and income outside the country. This has become particularly relevant for a growing number of location-independent professionals.
What is clear is that there is no single route that suits everyone. Each programme comes with different requirements, timelines, and long-term implications. The decision depends less on the programme itself and more on how it fits within an individual’s wider plans.
At Knightsbridge Group, we work with clients to navigate these decisions in a structured and considered way. This includes assessing eligibility, comparing jurisdictions, and advising on how residency can be integrated into a broader international strategy. From initial planning through to application and implementation, the focus remains on clarity, compliance, and long-term alignment with each client’s objectives.
For further information, please visit www.knightsbridge.ae or contact the team on +971 4 445 8397.