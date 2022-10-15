As the festival of lights approaches and you get ready to welcome family and friends home to celebrate, it is also the perfect time to give your home a festive update. Add a dose of glamour with bold and bright colours, exquisite decor pieces in pretty designs and dinner and serve ware that turn your soiree into the talk of the town.
With Homebox’s latest Diwali collection, it is all possible. From stunning furniture pieces that are fun as well as functional to decor accessories that will elevate the beauty of your home, the Diwali collection is not only on point in terms of budget but is well curated to match your needs.
To put the spotlight on your home’s refurbished look, pick from a range of fancy lights and lamp shades. If entertaining is the primary agenda of the festival, then look out for pleasing and modern dining room furniture and dinnerware as well. So, what are you waiting for? Let the festivities begin.
View the new catalogue at www.homeboxstores.com
Store locations:
Abu Dhabi: Liwa Centre, Al Bawadi Mall, Deerfields, Al Wahda Mall. Dubai: Oasis Centre, Ibn Battuta Mall, Sky Garden. Sharjah: Al Qassimiya, Al Zahia Mall, Sharjah City Centre. Ras Al Khaimah: Homebox. Fujairah: City Centre
