CURIO will be a two-day curated exclusive showcase of the finest jewellery collection by Khanna Jewellers in collaboration with Al Mowaiji Jewellers L.L.C
Khanna Jewellers is the house of awe-inspiring fine jewellery that infuses tradition with creative, contemporary energy. Be it timeless traditional gold jewellery, chic and elegant contemporary diamond jewellery, lush polkis, fusion and traditional, or iconic statement pieces – Khanna Jewellers masterfully expresses its vision through diverse high jewellery styles.
Al Mowaiji Jewellers is a Dubai-based company which was established in 1982 and was founded by Prakash Chand Jain. They are one of the leading wholesale jewellery companies in the UAE. The company deals with 21k and 22k gold and diamond jewellery.
The founders of CURIO, Ekta and Shreya say: “CURIO is the concept we created with passion fueled by innovation. It will be an abode to edgy, eye-catching jewellery by Khanna Jewellers “
The event will be held on 13th and 14th January at Capital Club DIFC, 11 am- 8 pm
Entry is free. Valet parking available. Credit Cards accepted. Dress Code: Formal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/curio_dubai/