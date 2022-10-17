Sustainable gifting options

Exchange handmade gifts. This is the right time to exercise creativity and land the perfect presents for the people you love. Instead of sweet boxes, gift them potted plants, organic food items, or handmade stuff. Buy what you know the recipient will use and appreciate. One popular option is plantable colored pencils. They are perfect for artists and children. Once these pencils are used, simply plant the stubs and watch them sprout. Reusable coffee cups and travel mugs, wax candles made out of essential oils, upcycled glass cups, and silicone foodgrade reusable storage bags are also options that will leave a lasting impact and not hurt our earth.

Decorations

Recyclable paper lanterns and earthen lamps are your best friends if you want to celebrate a pollution-free and eco-friendly Diwali. Decorate your home with locally available flowers and house plants. You can make your home festive-ready with colorful, eco-friendly toran (decorative door hangings). Simple traditional diyas (earthen lamps) look more elegant and lend a subtle beauty to the atmosphere than artificial lights. The dried flower petals can easily be added to your garden soil post the festivities.

Declutter

Give away preloved clothes and other items such as unused kitchenware, crockery, toys etc to thrift shops or to those in need. Decluttering during the festive season not only rids the home of allergens but also gives a sense of satisfaction whilst enhancing mental wellness.

Healthy food options

Food is what brings family and friends together. Instead of ordering in, consider making sweets at home with organic and healthy ingredients. You can also substitute sweets with dry fruits which are a healthy option.

Sustainable tableware options

Consider opting for perfectly biodegradable options; serve food on bamboo or palm leaf plates. This is one of the most economical and inexpensive options to choose. Even bamboo straws and cutlery can be reused for future occasions. Best of all, they are 100% compostable, biodegradable, and sustainable.

Wrap gifts with recyclable paper

Craft paper, old packaging material such as cardboard delivery boxes, magazines or books that have been lying around, or carbon neutral packaging can be used to wrap gifts. Wrapping gifts in cloth is a common practice in Japan called ‘Furoshiki’. Not only does the fabric create a unique and beautiful look but it can be reused as well. Bio-degradable bags which are completely compostable are also a preferred option.

Take a pledge

It’s time we follow the 5 principles of nature conversation. Let’s reduce the things we use. Reuse as much as possible. Recycle things that are no longer functional. Let’s rethink our choices prior to purchasing things and refuse things that we do not need at all.

A handmade card with a personalized note