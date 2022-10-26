Our work desk is a central space in our daily lives. What if we could channel the outdoors into it!
“Making your desk your own by integrating plants, natural elements or even a stone - anything that would make your brain think about Nature is definitely a part of biophilia,” says Aurelien Paggi, project designer and estimator at Vancouver-based ByNature design, that offers biophilic design products across north America.
Here are a few ways to liven up your desks for therapeutic benefits, whether at home or in the office:
• Plants, plants, plants: Some recommendations from Fitz-Patrick are rubber plants that adapt to lower light conditions and do not require frequent watering. Lavender offers a calm fragrance and subtle colour to any interior.
• Texture and raw materials: “Trying to use material that is raw, with an interesting texture or an interesting pattern,” recommends Paggi. Twine for hanging pictures, or a textured penstand could be options.
• Aromatherapy: Space permitting, your favourite essential oils could help immerse you in a natural space .
• Uneven shapes: “For example, having a round desk instead of a square or having curves, instead of just straight lines is definitely a way to bring that biophilic element into into the space and make it more comfortable," says Paggi.
• Colours: Any colours that can be found in natural landscapes can be added in through elements such as pen stands, mugs, folder racks and more.
Making your own natural and sustainable haven at home, can not only be therapeutic for you and your family – contributing to an instantly more peaceful and healing environment that silently battles your day-to-day stress and the pains of being indoors for long, but also help the environment.