Your bathroom should definitely join in on the green interiors wave – and with the higher moisture, plants like ferns and moss are perfect for your pop of green.

1. Firstly, try to introduce natural light by installing roof windows, or mirrors to give the illusion of more light.

2. Add greenery such as houseplants that are low-maintenance and thrive in high humidity. “Whether plants will thrive in your bathroom is really determined by whether you have a source of natural light, however if you do, you're really looking for something that likes humid environments, such as snake plants and calatheas,” says Camilla Fitz-Patrick, Head of Creative and Partnerships at Florette, an outlet that delivers flowers from Netherlands in the UAE.

Jo England, founder of Tribe Dubai, an interior décor studio specializing in sustainable, handmade and ethically-sourced furniture recommends bamboo, orchids and spider plants as well, and Aurelien Paggi, project designer and estimator at Vancouver-based ByNature design, that offers biophilic design products adds that a ficus plant can also be good option.

3. The wall can include colours of green to exemplify the natural look – also expressed in textures such as green mosaic walls, or moss. If that is not an option, you can also use patterned shower curtains, or pastel green towels and soap dispensers, amongst others.

4. Your cosmetic products and towels, and laundry can be stored in wicker, rattan or other such raw fabric baskets. However, take care to keep it away from the shower and sink to prevent any deterioration by moisture. “Focus on a maximum of two materials to exemplify the natural look. These materials in your bathroom can resonate positive energy,” adds England.

Rachel Carson, the scientist and environmental writer whose pioneering book ‘Silent Spring’ helped stop the use of DDT as a pesticide in the US, due to its harmful effects, wrote in the work :“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”