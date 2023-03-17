Ramadan. It’s that time of the year when we slow down to relish and appreciate the beauty of everyday life, reconnect with all that matters and, most importantly, refresh our home – our haven – decorating it with all that is simple and stunning.
And to ensure your home has that welcoming vibe, UAE’s newest homegrown furniture and home décor brand OC Home has launched its Ramadan collection that has warm natural tones and timeless design, perfect to enhance and embellish all the outdoor and indoor living areas of your house.
The collection not only includes a wide range of décor and serveware, but furniture that will infuse your home with understated elegance.
Whether it is the upholstered furniture pieces in earthy shades of rust and ochre, or accessories such as candle holders and lanterns in natural materials, or cushion covers, throws and runners in warm colours and rustic designs, this modern collection has the heft you need to give your home that much needed uplift.
And that’s not all. The collection also includes a wide range of dining and table ware for those wanting to give their iftar soirees a cheerful vibe.
For those not in the know, the brand, OC Home, offers minimalistic, modern and affordable products ideal for contemporary living. OC Home keeps sustainability at the core of its business and manufacturing values, and offers up to 95 per cent plastic-free products to encourage environment-friendly living. And if that is not enough, the brand is offering a shopping voucher worth AED500 for every AED500 spent. Additionally, you can make the most of the Ramadan Sale of 75 per cent off on everything,
What are you waiting for? Check out OC Home stores at Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Zahia, Mega Mall and high street of Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, or go online at Ochomefurniture.com to enjoy a seamless experience by shopping online.