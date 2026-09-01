The Laughter Factory marks 30 years of bringing world-class stand-up comedy to the Middle East

The Laughter Factory continues to lead the way with 7 monthly shows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
When The Laughter Factory staged its first comedy night 30 years ago at the Hyatt Regency in Deira, live stand-up comedy was virtually unheard of in the Middle East. Today, it is one of the region's longest-running live entertainment success stories, welcoming thousands of comedy fans every month and continuing to set the standard for international stand-up.
The Laughter Factory was founded in 1996 by co-founders Gail Clough and Duncan Jones, at a time when the UAE entertainment scene was largely made up of musical duos sporting mullet haircuts and murdering Hotel California night after night.
Clough was an international DJ who had travelled the world, becoming one of the first Western DJs to perform in China and one of the first to cross the Berlin Wall to play music after it fell. Jones was a drummer who, thankfully, didn't have a mullet—but was equally guilty of murdering Hotel California.
The pair struck gold when they met Don Ward, the legendary founder of The Comedy Store in London. Now aged 96, Ward took them under his wing, teaching them how to build and run a great comedy club —knowledge that became the foundation of The Laughter Factory's success.
From the very beginning, The Laughter Factory built its reputation on bringing the very best professional comedians from the UK, USA and beyond to Gulf audiences. Every month a group of internationally acclaimed comedians are flown into the region for a tour of seven shows across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, giving audiences the opportunity to experience world-class live comedy without leaving the UAE.
Over the past three decades, The Laughter Factory has introduced audiences to many comedians who later became global stars. Household names including Russell Peters, Vir Das, Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre, Jason Manford, Micky Flanagan, Frankie Boyle, Jack Whitehall and Dara Ó Briain all appeared on The Laughter Factory stage long before they became international names.
Gail Clough commented, "We can’t believe we have navigated this ever changing place for 30 years, when we see the comics we have brought to the region go on to become huge stars, Duncan an I feel like proud parents, we often try to guess who will be next!"
While the comedy landscape has evolved dramatically over the years, the club's philosophy has remained unchanged: showcase exceptional live talent, create unforgettable nights out, and champion comedians on their way to becoming the next big stars.
Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Laughter Factory is stronger than ever. It continues to attract loyal audiences who know they can expect a consistently outstanding mixed bill featuring some of the finest stand-up performers working anywhere in the world.
As live entertainment continues to flourish across the UAE, The Laughter Factory remains at the forefront of the comedy scene it helped create—proving that, after 30 years, nothing brings people together quite like live laughter.
Over the past three decades, The Laughter Factory has introduced audiences to many comedians who later became global stars. Household names including Russell Peters, Vir Das, Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre, Jason Manford, Micky Flanagan, Frankie Boyle, Jack Whitehall and Dara Ó Briain all appeared on The Laughter Factory stage long before they became international names.
Gail Clough commented, "We can’t believe we have navigated this ever changing place for 30 years, when we see the comics we have brought to the region go on to become huge stars, Duncan an I feel like proud parents, we often try to guess who will be next!"
While the comedy landscape has evolved dramatically over the years, the club's philosophy has remained unchanged: showcase exceptional live talent, create unforgettable nights out, and champion comedians on their way to becoming the next big stars.
Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Laughter Factory is stronger than ever. It continues to attract loyal audiences who know they can expect a consistently outstanding mixed bill featuring some of the finest stand-up performers working anywhere in the world.
As live entertainment continues to flourish across the UAE, The Laughter Factory remains at the forefront of the comedy scene it helped create—proving that, after 30 years, nothing brings people together quite like live laughter.