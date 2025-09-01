Etoile La Boutique and Roksanda lead the charge in quiet drama and modern elegance

FARES dives into new territory with its first-ever modest swimwear collection, and this scalloped-edge beauty makes quite the splash. Tailored for coverage without compromising on style, the design balances elegance and ease in a neutral tone that mirrors sea and sand. The curved hemline adds a playful twist, while the sleek fabric feels both functional and refined. It’s proof that modesty can be modern, movement-friendly, and fashion-forward, all while holding its own in the waves.