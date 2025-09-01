Etoile La Boutique and Roksanda lead the charge in quiet drama and modern elegance

Molten fabrics to sleek swimwear, blending bold style with whispering luxury
Etoile La Boutique nails the art of understated drama with this full-length floral shirtdress. Set against a rich black backdrop, the artistic blooms pop without overpowering; making it feel equal parts refined and romantic. The belted waist cinches just right, while the fluid skirt adds movement and presence. It’s the kind of piece that goes from daytime elegance to evening ease — quietly powerful, effortlessly graceful, and unmistakably Etoile.
Roksanda’s Look 9 is a masterclass in quiet drama. Draped in molten chartreuse satin, the silhouette flows like sculpture in motion — elegant, asymmetrical, and full of intent. A high collar adds a whisper of restraint, while slashed black trousers peek through the folds, grounding the look with sharp contrast. It’s fluid, fierce, and unmistakably modern. For the woman who doesn’t chase attention, but holds it, effortlessly.
JW Anderson’s SS25 look is all about the tension between slouch and statement. A bold, ikat-inspired knit vest steals the spotlight, layered over rich, cocoa-toned satin trousers that billow with exaggerated ease. The silhouette is oversized but intentional, think art-school rebel meets haute hand-me-down. It’s tactile, unexpected, and oddly elegant, exactly the kind of sartorial curveball JW Anderson throws best. Not your usual spring fare, and that’s precisely the point.
FARES dives into new territory with its first-ever modest swimwear collection, and this scalloped-edge beauty makes quite the splash. Tailored for coverage without compromising on style, the design balances elegance and ease in a neutral tone that mirrors sea and sand. The curved hemline adds a playful twist, while the sleek fabric feels both functional and refined. It’s proof that modesty can be modern, movement-friendly, and fashion-forward, all while holding its own in the waves.
Fabric of Society nails the high-low holiday aesthetic with this look that’s equal parts coastal cool and city sleek. The ruched black top adds sculptural drama, perfectly balanced by a crisp white wrap skirt that drapes like a dream. Finished with bold silver cuffs, oversized shades, and gladiator sandals, it’s the kind of outfit that whispers “jet-set” without trying too hard. Effortless yet elevated, this is modern resortwear with real edge, and serious repeat potential.
VAARA London’s elevated athleisure is rewriting the off-duty dress code, starting with this effortlessly refined duo. The ballet-pink wrap top clings and skims in all the right places, while the wide-leg ivory trousers bring flow, polish, and a touch of drama. Soft, sculptural, and seriously wearable, it’s a set that can stretch into yoga or stroll straight into brunch. Now available at The Dubai EDITION, this is luxe leisurewear with purpose, and plenty of poise.
This look from Noon by Noor’s Ray of Light collection is what summer dreams are made of. Crisp white cotton, artfully knotted at the waist, sets the tone for breezy sophistication, while soft painterly florals in fresh aqua and lime give it that just-stepped-into-the-sunlight feel. The asymmetric neckline and fluid shape keep things modern, effortless, and cool. Paired with plush sandals, it’s a study in understated charm, perfect for days that stretch from gallery strolls to golden hour.
The Paradisos collection by RIANNA + NINA is a riot of colour with zero chaos, case in point: this flowy, head-to-toe print set. Swirls of neon, florals, and abstract motifs pop against rich olive green, turning every step into a statement. The relaxed silhouette and fluid fabric keep things breezy, not busy. Bold? Absolutely. Overwhelming? Never. It’s wearable art made for sun-soaked escapes, rooftop lunches, and that effortless “I just threw this on” moment that turns heads anyway.
Magda Butrym does what she does best, turning softness into strength, with this slinky scarlet gown. The body-skimming silhouette is all quiet seduction, while that oversized rosette at the neck? Pure high-drama polish. Long sleeves keep it grounded, but the draping adds just the right amount of intrigue. It’s vintage screen siren meets postmodern cool, and it doesn’t beg for attention, it owns the room before you’ve said a word. A power move wrapped in petals.
