Ellen Mannaert's 90-day program to transform anxiety into inner peace

The Architecture of Who You Are shifts participants from survival mode to self-alignment
A transformative new program that supports the shift from anxiety and overwhelm to self-alignment has been launched in Dubai this month. Created by Ellen Mannaert, a serial entrepreneur and transformation coach, The Architecture of Who You Are takes participants on a 90-day journey from survival mode to inner peace, by guiding them back to their authentic selves.
Designed to help participants understand the deeper patterns that drive their decision-making, the program encourages them to explore the external expectations that may be shaping their lives and how to re-align with their own purpose.
Delivered as a structured 90-day online experience across three phases, the program combines reflective video session, self-study, community support, and four one-on-one sessions with Mannaert. The course is underpinned by the scientific foundations of neuroplasticity – the ability to re-wire the brain at any stage of life by forming new neural connections.
It addresses classic challenges faced by those caught in a performance mindset, including overproduction, difficulty setting boundaries, and a constant sense of striving without fulfilment.
The outcomes of the program extend beyond internal clarity, as participants achieve heightened self-awareness and the ability to make decisions grounded in self-determination rather than inherited beliefs.
Explaining how misalignment occurs and manifests, Mannaert says, “The root of misalignment often lies in the survival brain. From childhood, we adapt ourselves to fit in and we learn to perform to meet expectations. Over time, these adaptations become automatic and we edit ourselves to become who we think we need to be.
The problem comes when this programming continues to make our decisions even later in life. We think we are choosing freely, but often we are still living in survival mode. People come to me saying, ‘I have everything, so why don’t I feel happy?’ From the outside, their lives appear stable, yet internally, something feels wrong. This is different from everyday stress; misalignment stays with you until you choose to face it.”
It was Mannaert’s own life experience that inspired the creation of the program. With a thriving career across industries ranging from fashion to real estate, a husband, children, and international success, she had built an enviable life, yet internally, she felt disconnected.
She explains, “I realized I was performing my life rather than living it. I was capable and strong, but I wasn’t at peace. Over time, the strain manifested physically, and chronic illness forced me to confront my misalignment. I had been damaging my inner engine for years and my body created a signal that I could no longer ignore.”
Mannaert, who is also the founder of Era of You, a global community helping entrepreneurs and leaders to go beyond financial success, has already transformed the journey of dozens of business professionals with her unique approach to self-discovery.
She concludes, “Alignment is not about becoming someone new. It is about remembering who you were before the world told you who to be. When you start making decisions based on who you truly are, everything adjusts around, work relationships change, personal boundaries strengthen, the constant need to perform begins to disappear and you heal in both mind and body.”