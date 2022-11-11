What is it that distinguishes Capital Club Dubai from every other private members’ club in the world?
Is it the unique ambiance and quality cuisine? Or the customised social events that build community and the personalized member relations? Or could it be the in-depth high level business events that contribute towards a knowledge economy? Or the diverse stakeholders that bring the government into conversations with the private sector?
It is all of the above and more!
The Club has had an incredible year with an influx of new membership enquiries which is now well over 1000 members, including record high corporate events, over a dozen business events and 40 new members in just one month, and increase in women memberships.
And it knows how to party in style. The Venetian Masquerade Ball on 11 November is a celebration for a momentous year, and the Club is ready to accelerate in 2023.
Capital Club Dubai is a premium exclusive businesspersons club, a platform where eclectic business leaders meet and discuss challenges and opportunities, interact with government, and help shape future policies to create a fertile economic environment.